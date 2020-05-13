Skyline soccer player Emily Stuart signed to play at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene and plans on studying environmental science.
Stuart didn’t get to hold an official signing ceremony due to the coronavirus shutdown, but made her decision in February after visiting the campus while playing a tournament in Portland with her club team.
Stuart said she wasn’t sure she wanted to play in college but started thinking about it last year. NIC piqued her interest. The Cardinals, members of the National Junior College Athletic Association, finished 8-6-5 overall last season and had four area players on the roster with freshmen Berenice Chavez and Sydnie Clark each from Skyline. Taylor Lance from Hillcrest and Kiani Hill from Bonneville were each sophomores last season.
“I really liked the campus,” Stuart said, adding that the decision wasn’t about staying relatively close to home, but about having some options with a two-year school.
Stuart was a first-team Post Register All-Area selection at center mid for the repeat 4A District 6 champion Grizzlies (14-3-0) and finished the season with 11 goals and five assists.