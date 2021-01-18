POCATELLO – Ryan Looney was in the midst of his post-game press conference when Idaho State center Brayden Parker emerged from the locker room, grabbed a ball and headed to the free-throw line.
He had changed into all-white kicks but was still wearing his black shorts and undershirt from Monday’s 70-65 loss to Sacramento State (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky). It’s no secret what pulled Parker back to the court just 15 minutes after the buzzer sounded on the Bengals’ second Big Sky defeat of the season.
With just over two minutes to play, Idaho State’s big man drew a foul and headed to the charity stripe with a chance to tie the game, but missed both free throws. Idaho State couldn’t connect on its next three shots. Game over.
Parker’s misfires from the line aren’t the sole reason ISU (7-6, 4-2 Big Sky) lost on Monday. The Bengals made just a quarter of their 20 3-point attempts. Their big men went off-script from the game plan, which allowed Sac State forward Samaad Hector to knock down a trio of triples. They rimmed out a number of layups. And they missed late free throws.
Idaho State doesn’t have the talent to make all those mistakes and still win.
“We need to have the mindset that we don’t have much margin for error,” Looney said. “Truthfully, moving forward, a lot of our games in the Big Sky are going to be close battles like the last two days have been.”
This weekend showed the Bengals exactly how to win Big Sky games — and exactly how to lose them.
On Sunday, they came back from a small deficit and an Austin Smellie free throw sent the game into overtime. In that extra period, a costly Robert Ford III turnover led to an and-1 that gave the Hornets a one-point lead with less than 10 seconds to play. No problem. Ford sprinted down the court, drew a foul and knocked down both shots from the line. The Bengals celebrated.
The game wasn’t perfect, nor was it particularly pretty, but ISU executed in late-game situations and pulled out a win. On Monday, despite 19 points from Tarik Cool, 16 from Ford and a halftime tie, too many small miscues piled up.
“We shot 48% from the floor and a lot of nights that’s good enough to win. We won the rebounding battle against another good rebounding team. We only turned it over 10 times,” Looney said. “We just had some lapses defensively and didn’t shoot it very well from the free-throw line.”
Which is why Parker felt the urgency to put up about 50 free throws before the ISU women’s team took over Reed Gym for practice. Looney finished up his radio interview and took a different route back to the locker room, one that didn’t take him through the court or past Parker’s vantage point.
He had just spoken to his team about the importance of improving on the minute details of a game. He wasn’t about to disrupt one of his players in the process of doing just that.
“If you went up to the gym right now, I think there’s a couple guys shooting,” he said a few minutes later before elaborating on his post-game message. “We talked about following a scouting report for 40 minutes, not just parts of the game … Honestly, too, I talked some to the guys who didn’t get any playing time.”
Looney wasn’t speaking to his bench guys about cheering louder or their mistakes in Monday’s loss. He told them to be better in practice, to demonstrate their defensive ability in scrimmages so he has confidence throwing them in a real game. Taking even a few minutes away the starting crop, Looney said, would cut down on their fatigue late in games.
In other words, it would boost ISU’s margin for error. Which, to be frank, is a lot bigger than most expected at the beginning of the season.
Idaho State was wasn’t expected to compete in the Big Sky. The preseason media poll had them just above Idaho, which is 0-11 to start the season. Instead, the Bengals have already matched their four conference wins from last year before MLK Day. That stark contrast between expectations to reality creates a sense of urgency to fix things, to right the ship immediately.
That will be ISU’s goal as it travels to Portland State next week for games on Thursday and Saturday.
“Every time you step on the floor, you believe you can win,” Cool said. “That’s something we have to keep preaching and not let this set us back. I believe the confidence was high in the locker room and it needs to stay that way.”
SACRAMENTO STATE 70, IDAHO STATE 65
Sacramento State 29 41 – 70
Idaho State 29 36 – 65
Sacramento State – Esposito 26, FitzPatrick 15, Hector 11, Davis 10, Jones 4, Fowler 2, Monteiro 2.
Idaho State – Cool 19, Ford III 16, Porter 9, Smellie 9, Parker 7, Taylor III 3, Sorensen 2.