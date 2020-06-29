Snake River Hysteria Black 16U won the 16U silver championship game of the Ball on the Falls Tournament Saturday evening in Idaho Falls, going 4-2.
After falling to Pocatello Reign-Burt 1-0 to begin pool play, Hysteria Black 16U shut out Black Ice from St. Anthony 13-0 in four innings to earn the No. 1 seed for the sliver bracket. Hysteria Black defeated Blackfoot Cyclones 12-0 in four innings and Bountiful Bomb 8-3 to begin bracket play and advance to the championship game versus Rupert Bombsquad. Rubert won 8-6 to force the ‘if necessary’ championship game, which Hysteria Black won 3-2.
Giselle Kump finished the tournament with 23 strikeouts while Alex Carr had eight and Kelsey Hahn had 13 before getting an injury Saturday that prevented her from playing.