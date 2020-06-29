SnakeRiverHysteriaBlack16Uwithcoaches

Back row, left to right: Breanna Kump (coach), Kara Stohl (incoming sophomore), Sage Shelley (incoming sophomore), Gretchen Eberstein (incoming freshman), Rachel Cook (incoming sophomore), Kristen Carnazzo (incoming sophomore), Maci Billings (incoming sophomore), and Traci Wilkinson (coach). Front row, left to right: Jay Wilkinson (coach), Giselle Kump (incoming sophomore), Kate Rodel (incoming freshman), Bentley Glenn (incoming sophomore), Alex Carr (incoming senior) and sitting up front is Zya Martinez (incoming sophomore). Not pictured: Kelsey Hahn (incoming freshman).

 Photo courtesy of Traci Wilkinson

Snake River Hysteria Black 16U won the 16U silver championship game of the Ball on the Falls Tournament Saturday evening in Idaho Falls, going 4-2.

After falling to Pocatello Reign-Burt 1-0 to begin pool play, Hysteria Black 16U shut out Black Ice from St. Anthony 13-0 in four innings to earn the No. 1 seed for the sliver bracket. Hysteria Black defeated Blackfoot Cyclones 12-0 in four innings and Bountiful Bomb 8-3 to begin bracket play and advance to the championship game versus Rupert Bombsquad. Rubert won 8-6 to force the ‘if necessary’ championship game, which Hysteria Black won 3-2.

Giselle Kump finished the tournament with 23 strikeouts while Alex Carr had eight and Kelsey Hahn had 13 before getting an injury Saturday that prevented her from playing.

