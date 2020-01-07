While most of their high school classmates were sleeping, members of the Snake River Valley Water Polo Club were in the water by 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center for practice.
The water at the end of the pool nearest the water slide churned as players warmed up. From the deck, head coach Jake Bundy tossed out swim caps and balls while giving instructions.
The club was started by Bundy a year ago. Named ‘the Heat,’ the program won a handful of games last year and only played half a season. Now the program has 26 members, including seven girls, and has played in three tournaments this season. At their most recent tournament in late December, the Heat went 5-0 in Twin Falls.
Bundy said his core group of players who joined a year ago have grasped the basics of the sport, and they are learning that water polo combines elements of multiple sports.
“You don’t have to be the best swimmer to be a water polo player,” Bundy said. “You don’t have to be the best ball player to be a water polo player. The water is a great equalizer.”
Originally from St. George, Utah, Bundy started playing water polo at the club level as a high schooler and was working toward playing for an NCAA program before being deployed to Iraq. While his deployment ended his NCAA aspirations, Bundy was able to play at the club level for Texas Tech, including finding success at the national level. He still plays with some of those teammates today at the Masters level, allowing him the opportunity to maintain friendships and travel.
“I fell in love with water polo at that time,” Bundy said of his Texas Tech days. “We’ve already been to Georgia (this year). In February, I’m going to Austin, Tex. Last year, we got to play in Panama.”
Now he is coaching water polo at the level and age he originally started in the sport and he has a son on the team. He began building a program by recruiting area high school swimmers and securing practice times at Wes Deist.
The only practice slots available were early morning — 5:30 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 8 a.m. Saturdays — and that deterred some potential recruits from joining. Two returning players from last year, Hillcrest senior Ashton Quinton and Idaho Falls junior Tayla Liddle, said trying the sport has been a fun venture.
Quinton was encouraged by his father, who is good friends with Bundy, to try out. Prior to joining the Heat, Quinton had no knowledge of water polo.
“I didn’t really have any expectations,” Quinton said. “I had no clue what it was about. I hadn’t even watched it before.”
Liddle, who knows Bundy because he is one of the coaches of her Voltage Aquatics club swim team, also had no prior knowledge or background in the sport. She played on the Heat’s boys team last year due to not enough players to field a complete girls team, and she occasionally plays on the boys team this year.
She said she has not been intimidated by playing against boys. Rather, the opposite has proven true in some situations where she has been underestimated.
“A lot of guys are intimidated by me because they think ‘she’s not that fast. I’ll take her out,’” said Liddle, a state record holder and multiple state champion high school swimmer who comes from a family of triathletes. “Then I swim right by them and take them out. I definitely think it built up my confidence playing with the guys.”
Competing at a club level is nothing new to several of the Heat athletes who have competed in club swimming and other sports, but it does present challenges. Idaho Falls is one of a handful of high school water polo teams in the Gem State along with Rigby, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls and Boise. Due to so few teams in the state and not being an Idaho High School Activities Association sanctioned sport, Bundy said the Heat are on their own for the most part in terms of covering their fees, obtaining equipment and practice times, securing transportation and compiling a schedule each season. There is no official governing body for water polo in Idaho, but Bundy said the coaches regularly have a phone conference to discuss rules, teams and schedules and they adhere to USA Water Polo rules. Becoming USA Water Polo members now, however, is not an option due to how expensive the fees are to join.
Like the high school swim teams in east Idaho, the Heat face challenges due to limited space and practice slots available at Wes Deist. While Bundy said he hopes to see water polo grow in the area, he does wonder whether there will be enough room to accommodate new players. He added while the Heat have some sponsors and donations from parents, Bundy himself insures the program through AAU and also pays to rent Wes Deist for practices.
“A regulation size pool for water polo is 25 yards wide,” Bundy said. “Our goals are not regulation. They’re made of PVC pipes held together by some tape.”
The Heat have enough numbers right now for three teams--one varsity, one JV and one girls team--although the girls team has zero subs. Seven players are needed for a team to play a game, but Bundy said the more ideal number for a team is 10 to allow for subs. Water polo requires much conditioning due to the length of time spent in the water and there is also the physical aspect with the contact.
Quinton said he picked up on water polo’s rules fairly quickly due to their similarities to lacrosse, which he played from eighth grade to 10th grade. He pointed out, however, that water polo is by no means an easy sport.
“I think that a lot of people think it’s easy because it’s swimming,” Quinton said. “It’s really hard to tread water for that long and also be playing for that long of a time.”
Having played against both boys and girls, Liddle has experienced the contact of water polo that Bundy compares to wrestling. One of her female teammates got bit in one of their most recent games against another girls team. Liddle also experienced a new level of tired last year upon playing four games almost one right after the other.
“We get out of the water and we’re covered in bumps and bruises,” said Liddle, whose younger brother Jaiden is also playing for the Heat. “You get exhausted. Your eyes get bloodshot because of all the time you’re in the water.”
The Heat will conclude the season the second week of February at the Idaho High School Club Water Polo Championship in Boise. Coeur d’Alene won both varsity boys and girls titles last year, the first year a girls water polo state title was available for the taking in Idaho. Bundy said the Heat plan to send three teams to state: one varsity boys, one JV boys and one girls team.
As for the future, Bundy said he has multiple goals. He hopes to see the Heat continue to add numbers and reach a point where the girls have more than seven players and their own coach. He also allows current players to hone their skills and provides opportunities for new players to join through a 4-on-4 program he runs once the season ends. Last year, 25 players turned out for his 4-on-4 program, which began in April and ended in June.
Beyond the Heat, Bundy hopes the sport continues to take root in eastern Idaho and in other parts of the state.
“Really, I’d like to see more teams in this area,” Bundy said. “If we got three teams here, we can have half our season here. My other goal is to grow it throughout the state and eventually get so we’re USA Water Polo sanctioned and can take teams to California and other states.”