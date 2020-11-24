The Idaho all-state soccer teams are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC).
IHSSCA/USC All State 2020 Selections
3A Boys
First Team
Gabe Rasmussen, 12, Weiser
Caelin Bradshaw, 12, Sun Valley
Rafa Villa, 12, American Falls
Jordan Watkins, 12, Weiser
Adolfo Alvarez, 12, American Falls
Jimmy Ayllon, 12, McCall-Donnelly
Kai Nelson, 12, Sun Valley
Chris Gonzalas, 12, Weiser
Marcos Tarelo, 11, Weiser
Willie DeWolfe, 12, Sun Valley
Manuel Rosales, 11, American Falls
Julio Lopez, 10, American Falls
Honorable Mention
Bryan Juarez, 10, Weiser
Jose Jaimes, 12, American Falls
Alfonso Hernandez, 11, Weiser
Edgar Ayala, 11, Weiser
3A Boys Player of the Year
Bernard Kindall, 12, McCall-Donnelly
3A Boys Coach of the Year
Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community School
3A Girls
First Team
Brooke Richardson,12, McCall-Donnelly
Payton Jackman, 12, Kimberly
Caroline Estep, 12, Sun Valley Community School
Riley Jo Anderson, 12, Coeur d'Alene Charter School
Zoie Armstrong, 12, Marsh Valley
Sunny Bennion, 12, Sugar-Salem
Falon Hanna, 12, Sun Valley Community School
Maia McSherry, 12, McCall-Donnelly HS
Rebekah Hines, 10, Coeur d'Alene Charter School
Abby Marshall, 11, Marsh Valley
Ellie Puzey, 10, Sugar-Salem
Christine Estep, 12, Sun Valley Community School
Naomi Connolley, 12, Grangeville
Kiley Cutler, 12, Coeur d'Alene Charter School
Honorable Mention
Kennedy Chambers, 12, Sugar-Salem
Maycee Lunt, 11, Marsh Valley
Abbi Roubidoux, 10, Fruitland
Alondra Quezada, 12, Buhl
Kaylee Hunt, 10, American Falls HS
Caeley Ryan, 12, McCall-Donnelly HS
Ava Shivers, 11, Coeur d'Alene Charter School
3A Girls Player of the Year
Sarah Hines, 12, Coeur d'Alene Charter School
3A Girls Coach of the Year
Stacy Smith, Coeur d'Alene Charter School
4A Boys
First Team
Ryan Solis, 12, Emmett
Alex Cruz, 12, Caldwell
Dylan Vanderpool, 12, Vallivue
Will Carey, 11, Bishop Kelly
Juan Osuna, 12, Vallivue
Raoul Barragan, 12, Vallivue
Evan Oldberg, 12, Moscow
Alfredo Ortiz, 12, Jerome
Alimasi Jamari, 12, Canyon Ridge
Chuy Gonzales, 12, Caldwell
Frankie Garcia, 12, Blackfoot
Zander Moore, 12, Sandpoint
Colton Crawford, 10, Bishop Kelly
Honorable Mention
Nick Canceres, 11, Caldwell
Evan Yost, 12, Century
Nic Taugher, 11, Bishop Kelly
Michael Delatorre, 12, Canyon Ridge
Ubaldo Palacios, 11, Jerome
4A Boys Player of the Year
Damien Arguello, 12, Caldwell
4A Boys Coach of the Year
Christian Adamson, Vallivue
4A Girls
First Team
Sydnee Marlow, 12, Preston
Andie Bell, 11, Preston
Lexi Chatterton, 10, Bishop Kelly
Zoey Beebe, 12, Canyon Ridge
Emma Thielbahr, 11, Sandpoint
Peyton Dion, 12, Columbia
Ali Chatterton, 12, Bishop Kelly
Kaylin Bailey, 11, Twin Falls
Elisabeth Plouy, 12, Twin Falls
Addison Moser, 12, Preston
Mia Cartwright, 12, Bishop Kelly
Jordie Breeden, 12, Sandpoint
Sophia Schmautz, 9, Bishop Kelly
Honorable Mention
Hattie Larson, 12, Sandpoint
Josie Brence, 12, Middleton
Piper Frank, 11, Sandpoint
Tasha Miller, 11, Skyline
Kaylin Bailey, 11, Twin Falls
Kimberly Castillo Zamora, 12, Canyon Ridge
4A Girls Player of the Year
Kylie Laren, 12, Preston
4A Girls Coach of the Year
Brandon Lyon, Preston
5A Boys
First Team
Roark Looney, 12, Centennial
Jordan Sykes, 12, Skyview
Caden Zierenberg, 12, Rocky Mountain
Alan Lizarraga, 12, Thunder Ridge
Jack Goode, 12, Boise
Carlos Comacho, 11, Borah
Nate Thompson, 12, Thunder Ridge
Griffin Teuber, 12, Centennial
Justin Smith, 12, Timberline
Grant Embree, 12, Eagle
Aidan O'Halloran, 12, Post Falls
Sawyer Luthy, 11, Boise
Keegan Oyler, 12, Rocky Mountain
Honorable Mention
Issac Poole, 12, Rocky Mountain
Toby Caldara, 12, Boise
Adam Hernandez, 12, Madison
Zach Owen, 12, Boise
Christopher Torres, 11, Centennial
Austin Hoopes, 12, Thunder Ridge
5A Boys Player of the Year
Nick Liebich, 12, Boise
5A Boys Coach of the Year
Mike Darrow, Boise
5A Girls
First Team
Kasey Wardle, 12, Rocky Mountain
Kali McKellips, 12, Lake City
Annie Liebich, 10, Boise
Grace Fisher, 11, Highland
Madeline Bean, 12, Timberline
Sammi Smith, 9, Boise
Kendra McDaniel, 12, Boise
Violet Rademacher, 11, Rocky Mountain
Kayzee Vaughan, 11, Highland
Logan Smith, 11, Boise
Hayden Wilsey, 11, Timberline
Nadia Kinkaid, 11, Rocky Mountain
Lexy Haws, 12, Kuna
Abbie Lyman, 12, Coeur d'Alene
Honorable Mention
Avery McBride, 11, Mountain View
Mary Meeks, 12, Rocky Mountain
Sandree Bell, 11, Highland
Samantha Wind, 11, Kuna
Kaydree Rapp, 12, Mountain View
Sophie Hills, 10, Boise
5A Girls Player of the Year
Kelsey Oyler, 12, Rocky Mountain
5A Girls Coach of the Year
Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain