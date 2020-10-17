BLACKFOOT — There was a high school girls soccer game on Saturday — a big one, too. Sugar-Salem knocked off American Falls 4-1 in a state play-in game to earn a bid to the 3A state tournament. With about 15 minutes remaining, as the majority of the crowd sprinted on the pitch, most of them forgot about that.
After a perceived missed call by the “Sugar-Salem refs,” frustration took over for American Falls coach Brett Reed. He began shouting at head referee Jake McRae, urging him to call it both ways with some colorful language thrown in. Then, the real kicker, he chucked his black and white Beavers hat at the ref. And with the 30 mph wind gusts blowing in that direction, the cap probably spiraled a good 20 yards.
McRae shot a red card up almost instantly, yelling at Reed to “Get out of here.”
“You don’t want it to end like this,” Reed said after the game. “My behavior was not warranted.”
With his hat collected, the ejected Reed walked along the sideline and looked to be headed toward the street. Brett’s wife Lacey Reed jogged from the opposite sideline, where the parents were seated, trying to calm her husband down, she said later.
Feeling her husband’s anger, she claimed she shouted “You suck” at McRae and the two other referees working Saturday’s play-in game at Blackfoot High School. As she was doing so, she was passing the northwest end of the field, within shouting distance of a Sugar-Salem player.
Hearing the comment and not knowing who it was directed at, the Sugar-Salem player, as confirmed by many who heard it, shouted back, “You suck,” and shot her middle finger up in the direction of Lacey Reed. Approached afterward, the Sugar-Salem player declined to comment.
“When I was trying to get the refs attention – like, she’s flipping me off and yelling at me, like, is that allowed? – that’s when she, like, started to come towards me really fast, and I’m just trying to wave the refs down,” Lacey Reed said.
“I was trying to pull my wife back and tell the (Sugar-Salem player) to stay there,” Brett Reed added.
Girls soccerMadison 1, Idaho Falls 0Madison’s girls team is headed to the 5A state tournament after shutting out Idaho Falls, 1-0. This will be the Bobcats’ fifth-straight year competing in the state tournament.
With the wind against it in the first half, Madison deployed a defensive strategy.
“Our goal was just to keep them out of the goal for the first half,” Madison head coach Jaymon Birch said. “Our defense played really well. I was really proud of them.”
With the wind at her back, Abby Anderson chipped in the lone goal of the game after Eva set the ball on a platter with a beautiful cross.
Coming off a district title and a dominating season, Madison lost in the first round of last year’s state tournament. This season’s tournament run won’t come with the same expectations.
“There’s some girls who have been there before but we also have some young girls,” Birch said. “With such a strong senior class last year, there are a lot of girls who have never played in a district championship or at state. It will be a good learning experience. Anything can happen in one game. That’s the beauty of state.”
Madison will play reigning champion Rocky Mountain in the first round of the state playoffs. It likely won’t be an easy game for the Bobcats.
“[I know] enough to know they’re going to be really tough,” Birch said. “They have a number of players who are division-one commits. That’s going to be a tough matchup. That’s the beauty of state though, you go play and you do as good as you can.”
Middleton 3, Bonneville 2
Reagan Flynn scored unassisted and Ali Ellsworth scored off a corner kick from Flynn, but Bonneville dropped a 3-2 decision to Middleton in the 4A state tournament play-in game, bringing its season to an end.
In fact, in 2018, Middleton knocked Bonneville out of the state play-in game, too. Last season, the Vikings eliminated the Bees in the state consolation match.
Bonneville will have to wait until 2021 to get another crack at Middleton.
Boys soccer
Madison 3, Highland 1
Madison’s boys soccer team is headed to state after taking out Highland 3-1 Saturday. Though the game was tied for most of the first half and a good portion of the second, it was never terribly close.
Highland “parked the bus” to slow down Madison’s high-powered offense, meaning the Rams played with all 11 men behind the ball throughout the game.
“We had to try and break it down,” Madison head coach Dan Dummar said. “It took a while.”
Nate Dummar scored the first goal to put the Bobcats up 1-0, then Madison scored on its own goal to even the score.
“We scored on ourselves accidentally,” Dummar said. “It took a lot of wind out of our sales.”
Madison won the coin toss at the beginning of the game and elected to go against the wind. In the second half, playing with the wind helped spark the Bobcat offense.
Cade Chandler broke the tie in the second with a little under 19 minutes to go. He stood up his defender, got free on the far wing and kicked the ball across the goal and into the other side of the net, giving Madison a 2-1 lead.
Mikey Fisher scored the next goal at the 13:33 mark of the second half putting in a ball from the other side of the goal to make it 3-1.
Madison will open the state tournament against Eagle Thursday after eliminating the Eagles, 1-0, in the second round of last year’s state tournament.
“We know them fairly well,” Dummar said. “I assume they’re going to be a good team. They generally are. It’s super hard with COVID this year. All the team’s are up and down because they’re missing players. They win and then they lose. It’s really been interesting, but I think Eagle will be a good game for us.”
After taking third in the state tournament last season with a young squad, the Bobcats have big plans for this year’s state tournament.
“I think that we’re better and I think that we plan on doing better than we did last year,” Dummar said. “Last year we took third. This year, we’re going to try and take it. Winning in district is nice — but the ultimate goal is a state championship.”
Vallivue 2, Skyline 1
Skyline’s season ended Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Vallivue in the 4A state tournament play-in game.
The Grizzlies, who end the season at 8-10-0, got a goal from Kohner Dixon in the loss.