BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot softball pitcher Kymber Wieland, who amassed a high school record of 38-3, has signed a letter of intent to attend Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangeley, Colorado.
Wieland, who did not lose a single game during the regular season in two-plus years at Blackfoot, is being counted upon to be a leader for this year’s team and help pitch them into the state tournament.
“I am really excited about this opportunity and coach Steve Kissel is showing a lot of confidence in me,” Wieland said. “He is a new coach this year and is looking to build a competitive program from the ground up this next year.”
Wieland, who chose history as her primary course of studies, would like to get a history degree during her two years. She has been awarded an athletic scholarship, which she will try and supplement with some academic scholarship money as well.
“The money that I received will go a long ways towards paying for my school,” Wieland said, “which makes my parents happy.”
Following her two years as a Spartan at Colorado Northwestern, Wieland plans on serving a two-year LDS mission, then enroll at BYU-Idaho to complete her teaching credentials. Wieland would like to teach on the high school level and possibly coach some softball on her own.
The program at CNCC is just what she was looking for and will complement her pitching style, which has been patterned after the great softball pitcher Lisa Fernandez, a four-time All American and three-time medal-winning Olympian as a pitcher and first baseman.
“I received a lot of instruction from a former ISU coach, and Coach Kissel is familiar with my style and my strengths,” Wieland said. “I am sure that he and I will get along great and I have also met a catcher from Utah who is planning on attending CNWW, so the plans are already falling into place for a successful transition to the school.”
As far as immediate goals and ambitions, Wieland is excited about the team at Blackfoot for this year, especially after only getting to play three games a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broncos won all three of those games and appeared to be headed toward a very successful season.
“I think that we will be pretty good this year,” Wieland said. “We have the right players in the right places and if we can just through the season, we have a great chance to make the state tournament. Once there, anything can happen.”
As far as support from parents and friends, everyone is behind her 100% and only wish the best for her and her upcoming adventures.
“I am so proud of what she has accomplished and couldn’t be happier for her,” Greg Wieland said. “She has always been able to play and we are happy that she is getting a chance to take her skills to the next level.”