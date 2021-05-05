BLACKFOOT — Kymber Wieland saw a belt-high pitch and lifted it straightaway, a towering pop-up that looked like routine work for Hillcrest’s outfield corps. Only the Knights couldn’t make the play. The ball settled into the grass and Blackfoot’s versatile star reached base via error.
Some 30 feet away, in the bleachers, a fan turned to another. “That’s all it takes,” they said, understanding the capabilities of the Broncos’ potent offense, which had just unleashed 16 runs on this same Hillcrest team on Tuesday.
The fan had the timing wrong. Blackfoot’s offense stalled and plated just one run. The sentiment, though, was a bullseye.
The Broncos’ bats took some time to get going in a 12-2 win over the Knights Wednesday afternoon, but get going they did, registering 11 runs across the final three innings in another blowout victory.
It added up to a nice way to send out the Broncos’ group of five seniors: Malia Taufui, Demry Wixom, Wieland, Tylar Dalley and Yoleni Navarrete, who won the last regular-season game on Vaughn Hugie Field. Next season, the team will play on a new field.
That, in part, is why this game meant so much to the players who have been around the longest.
“The last few days, as we’ve been talking about it and planning it, it’s been kind of hard,” Wieland said. “We’ve all been able to take a step back and look at the past 10 years together. It brought back a lot of memories. It was kind of sad.”
This makes it four straight wins and 16 of 17 for the Broncos, who are scorching hot at the perfect time. Blackfoot’s regular-season finale, a road matchup with Rigby set for Friday, will be a tune-up for the 4A District 6 tournament, which starts Tuesday. The Broncos, who have secured the tournament’s top seed, will also host.
In some ways, it’s what this team has been waiting for. The Broncos have made mincemeat of their regular-season slate, their past seven wins coming by an average margin of 11 runs, so they’re ready to kick off a postseason run. They’ve been careful to stay present and take every game as it comes — splitting a doubleheader with Century in late April gave the team some improvements to make — but they aren’t shy about it.
Blackfoot wants to get to state.
The Broncos haven’t been since 2017, when they went 0-2 at the 4A state tournament. That predates this entire roster, including head coach Tammy Sorensen, whose first year was the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign. Everybody, coach included, is experiencing this for the first time.
The good news for Blackfoot is that if you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t be able to tell. Wieland, who has parlayed her preps career into a scholarship at Colorado Northwestern Community College, handles most pitching duties. Her teammates — namely Vic Agado, Dalley, Navarrete, Wixom and several others — anchor a scintillating offense that has hit only a handful of snags this season.
The majority came early in the season, when the Broncos dropped four of their first five contests. In fairness, three came against Utah teams they won’t see again, and the other two came to 5A teams Idaho Falls and Madison, neither of whom the Broncos have seen since. The losses didn’t impact Blackfoot’s conference or postseason outlook, but they did offer the club some ways to regroup.
The Broncos did so in a way that inspires confidence months later. They responded with 12 straight wins, including one via walk-off grand slam from Agado and two via no-hitters from Wieland. If they didn’t look like one of the best teams in 4A, they sure came close.
That streak — almost — stands today. The Broncos have now won four straight. It’s the kind of trend any team would like to take into the postseason.
The intriguing part for Blackfoot is that since April 12, when Agado mashed that walk-off homer in a win over Thunder Ridge, the Broncos have only played one close game — the 6-3 loss to Century. It prompts a question: Is that the way Sorensen likes it? Or, in a perfect world, would she rather her team get more experience in tight games, the kind they’re more likely to see in the postseason?
In her mind, the answer might involve the way the Broncos finish the regular season.
“That’ll be a good game for us going into the district tournament,” Sorensen said. “This is what we’re going to see, and we’ve got to stay focused the whole time. I just hope the kids will come ready to play.”
BLACKFOOT 12, HILLCREST 2
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Blackfoot 0 1 0 3 4 4 X — 12
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Bailey Egan 5.2 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Brinley Prince 2-3. RBI: None.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Sami Staley 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Kymber Wieland 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tylar Dalley 3-4, Staley 3-4. RBI: Wieland 1, Dalley 4, Staley 3, Demry Wixom 2, Talliiyah Martinez 2.