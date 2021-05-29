Rylee Blanchard of Compass Academy is headed to Dakota State University in South Dakota on a softball scholarship.
Blanchard racked up some miles before signing her letter of intent earlier this year, playing travel ball with the Utah Cruisers in Salt Lake City.
A pitcher, Blanchard also played sparingly with Skyline High, but the competitive nature and talent level of travel ball was what drew attention from college recruiters, she said.
The Cruisers compete in several showcase tournaments which is typically where recruiters flock to scout potential collegiate players. According to the team’s website, seven players have committed to various colleges this past season.
Dakota State, an NAIA program located in Madison, South Dakota, showed interest, and after visiting the campus in early February, Blanchard said she was hooked.
“I liked where it was at,” Blanchard said. “It’s in a smaller town and I’m more of a small-town girl. The softball team was more like a family than just a team … It was a good fit.”
Blanchard, who’s already earned 30 college credits, said she plans on studying biology with a focus on physical therapy.