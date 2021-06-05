Thunder Ridge softball

Sierra John slides into second base during Thunder Ridge’s win over Highland this season.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

The ballots have been counted and the High Country Conference has announced the all-conference team for softball for 2021.

The Blackfoot Broncos, winners of the 4A division of the High Country Conference, were well represented on the team with six players receiving first team honors. In addition, one player was named to the second team all-conference and two more were named to the honorable mention list.

In addition, Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorensen was named coach of the year.

Players selected by conference coaches:

Player of the year: Sierra John, Thunder Ridge

Coach of the year: Tammy Sorensen, Blackfoot

First Team Infield

Tylar Dalley, Blackfoot; Vic Agado, Blackfoot; Sydnee Stohl, Idaho Falls; Macy Cordon, Idaho Falls; Brynley Dabell, Thunder Ridge; Shayla Cherry, Rigby

Second Team Infield

Addison Sanders, Skyline; Caroline Galbraith, Idaho Falls; Jersey Jarvis, Hillcrest; Kennedy Roberson, Idaho Falls; Abby Watkins, Rigby; Ryley Baker, Bonneville

Honorable Mention Infield

Yoleni Navarette, Blackfoot; Austyn Baker Bonneville; Sofia Taylor, Skyline

First Team Outfield

Taliayah Martinez, Blackfoot; Marli Pearson, Blackfoot; Savanna Fuhriman, Thunder Ridge; Camryn Williams, Rigby

Second Team Outfield

Demry Wixom, Blackfoot; Kara Stohl, Idaho Falls; Brinlie Barney, Madison; McKenzie Cluff, Rigby

Honorable Mention – Outfield

Faith Carter, Thunder Ridge; Megan Gibbs, Madison; Faith Arteaga, Bonneville;; Madyson Williams, Thunder Ridge

First Team Pitcher

Kymber Wieland; Blackfoot; Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge

Second Team Pitcher

Siena Hall, Rigby; Emma Cluff Rigby

Honorable Mention – Pitcher

Alex Carr, Idaho Falls; Rachel Hafer, Skyline; Hadley Wiest Bonneville; Giselle Kump, Idaho Falls

First Team Catcher

Malia Taufui, Blackfoot

Second Team Catcher

Ruby Gneiting, Rigby

Honorable Mention – Catcher

Sam Johnson, Hillcrest; Ashley Dredge, Madison; Trynly Haack, Thunder Ridge; Kate Rodel, Idaho Falls; Ryley Baker, Bonneville

First Team DH/Utility Player

Hallie Boone, Rigby

Second Team DH/Utility Player

Riley Schneider, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention DH/Utility Player

Sami Staley, Blackfoot; Kaylee Pitts, Madison; Lana Weaver, Thunder Ridge; Alex Bishop, Rigby; Hallie Causey, Hillcrest

