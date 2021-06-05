The ballots have been counted and the High Country Conference has announced the all-conference team for softball for 2021.
The Blackfoot Broncos, winners of the 4A division of the High Country Conference, were well represented on the team with six players receiving first team honors. In addition, one player was named to the second team all-conference and two more were named to the honorable mention list.
In addition, Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorensen was named coach of the year.
Players selected by conference coaches:
Player of the year: Sierra John, Thunder Ridge
Coach of the year: Tammy Sorensen, Blackfoot
First Team Infield
Tylar Dalley, Blackfoot; Vic Agado, Blackfoot; Sydnee Stohl, Idaho Falls; Macy Cordon, Idaho Falls; Brynley Dabell, Thunder Ridge; Shayla Cherry, Rigby
Second Team Infield
Addison Sanders, Skyline; Caroline Galbraith, Idaho Falls; Jersey Jarvis, Hillcrest; Kennedy Roberson, Idaho Falls; Abby Watkins, Rigby; Ryley Baker, Bonneville
Honorable Mention Infield
Yoleni Navarette, Blackfoot; Austyn Baker Bonneville; Sofia Taylor, Skyline
First Team Outfield
Taliayah Martinez, Blackfoot; Marli Pearson, Blackfoot; Savanna Fuhriman, Thunder Ridge; Camryn Williams, Rigby
Second Team Outfield
Demry Wixom, Blackfoot; Kara Stohl, Idaho Falls; Brinlie Barney, Madison; McKenzie Cluff, Rigby
Honorable Mention – Outfield
Faith Carter, Thunder Ridge; Megan Gibbs, Madison; Faith Arteaga, Bonneville;; Madyson Williams, Thunder Ridge
First Team Pitcher
Kymber Wieland; Blackfoot; Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge
Second Team Pitcher
Siena Hall, Rigby; Emma Cluff Rigby
Honorable Mention – Pitcher
Alex Carr, Idaho Falls; Rachel Hafer, Skyline; Hadley Wiest Bonneville; Giselle Kump, Idaho Falls
First Team Catcher
Malia Taufui, Blackfoot
Second Team Catcher
Ruby Gneiting, Rigby
Honorable Mention – Catcher
Sam Johnson, Hillcrest; Ashley Dredge, Madison; Trynly Haack, Thunder Ridge; Kate Rodel, Idaho Falls; Ryley Baker, Bonneville
First Team DH/Utility Player
Hallie Boone, Rigby
Second Team DH/Utility Player
Riley Schneider, Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention DH/Utility Player
Sami Staley, Blackfoot; Kaylee Pitts, Madison; Lana Weaver, Thunder Ridge; Alex Bishop, Rigby; Hallie Causey, Hillcrest