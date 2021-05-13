Mostly, Brendon Kopp remembers the anguish. The pain of coming a game away from state two years ago, his Thunder Ridge softball team’s first year as a program. The disappointment of losing last season to the coronavirus pandemic. The weight of those seasons combined.
Both years, he believes, his Titans could have advanced to Boise. Inexperience and an airborne virus prevented them from making the trip.
In short, that’s why Kopp grinned on Thursday night. Thunder Ridge dropped an 8-5 decision to Highland in the 5A District 5/6 tournament in the afternoon, and then topped Idaho Falls 7-2, earning another date with the Rams in the district title game the same evening.
Little went right for Thunder Ridge in a 7-1 loss to Highland the district championship game. The Titans managed just two hits on Highland starter Marissa Mauger, who fanned six in the first district action of her career. The Rams detonated three home runs. When Highland senior Madi VanSickle deposited a two-run shot in the sixth, her fourth hit of the night, the Rams took a commanding lead.
Still, Kopp and Thunder Ridge are happy. The Titans are headed to state, an opportunity their predecessors never saw. They will be the 5-6B seed.
“Today, Highland was the better team,” Kopp said, “but our ultimate goal was to make it to state, and given the circumstances — yes, we lost a district championship — but man, it’s fun to play. It was high-quality softball today, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The situation was always going to be difficult for Thunder Ridge. The Titans would have to play at least two games in the span of a few hours. Instead, they played three, thanks to the afternoon loss to the Rams. Thunder Ridge ran off a convincing win over Idaho Falls — starter Kaliann Scoresby struck out 11 and her offense had few issues — but the bigger challenge loomed.
Thunder Ridge, though, was never always out of it. Highland scratched across two runs in the first inning via two-run homer from Jenna Kearns, but Thunder Ridge starter Trysta Hoffman worked through it. She wriggled out of a second-inning jam and did the same in the third, when the Rams failed to score with two on and none out.
What may stick with the Titans is the way they experienced something similar in the same inning.
Savanna Fuhriman used a leadoff single to induce some momentum. It didn’t last — Highland put her out on a Sierra John fielder’s choice — but one batter later, Trynly Haack laid down a soft bunt. She beat it out. The Titans had two on with one out.
They scored just one. Brynly Dabell used a groundout to drive in John, but the rally stopped there. Thunder Ridge’s best chance at climbing back into the game halved the lead, which was good news for the Titans at the time.
Optimism faded as the Rams sizzled. In the fourth frame, Highland second baseman Emily Kendall belted a two-run homer, good for a 4-1 lead. Two innings later, VanSickle made sure of things with a two-run bomb.
“I just feel like she’s come into that leadership role,” Highland coach Trish Coverdale said. “The last three weeks or so, she seems like she’s kind of settled in, and she’s doing a great job offensively and defensively. So I’m really proud of her.”
Meanwhile, Mauger continued to shove. She sat down the final 14 batters she faced. She recorded just two strikeouts over that span, but her defense shined behind her, making plays routine and challenging alike.
“She was throwing with some extra speed tonight,” Kopp said of Mauger. “Any time you’re facing a pitcher who’s the only pitcher in your conference who’s throwing 60-plus, you’ve got to say hats off. She was on top of it today. I felt like their defense was phenomenal. I felt like they played right up to par and didn’t have errors they’ve had in other games. Hats off to them. They played fantastic ball.”
Here is where Highland and Thunder Ridge diverge, though, at least in one sense.
The Rams are excited, but they want more. “Going to state’s just not good enough,” Coverdale said. Her program is too prestigious, too distinguished to feel satisfied with a spot in the state tournament.
Thunder Ridge wants more, too, albeit for different reasons. The Titans want to make up for lost time. They want to put smiles on the faces of the seniors on the previous two teams, the ones who didn’t have this chance. Maybe they already have. But maybe this journey is only beginning.
“The fact that we do get that opportunity — man, that’s special. That’s exciting,” Kopp said. “I’m ecstatic. Couldn’t be happier.”
HIGHLAND 7, THUNDER RIDGE 1
Thunder Ridge 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 1
Highland 2 0 0 2 0 3 X — 7 8 0
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Trysta Hoffman 7.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Two with one hit. RBI: Brynly Dabell 1.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Marissa Mauger 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Madi VanSickle 4-4, Emily Kendall 2-3. RBI: VanSickle 2, Jenna Kearns 2, Kendall 3.