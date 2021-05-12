BLACKFOOT — Larry Stocking starts five freshmen, six depending on the starting pitcher, so he knows when to adjust his expectations accordingly for this Hillcrest team. They’re learning on the fly. They’re prone to typical freshman mistakes.
On Wednesday, in Hillcrest’s 4A District 6 semifinal matchup with Bonneville, Stocking saw a few surface. An error here. A wild pitch there. When the Knights’ lead — 11 before the Bees got on the board — dwindled by several runs, he could have worried.
Instead, he trusted starting pitcher Makenzie Peterson, who ended Bonneville’s rally before it became dangerous, sealing Hillcrest’s 14-7 win and a spot in Thursday’s district title game.
There, Hillcrest will meet top-seeded Blackfoot at 4 p.m. at the Broncos’ venue.
Consider that Peterson has been battling a pair of injuries — one in her hip and one in a nerve in her arm — and the importance of her complete-game outing zooms into focus.
“I thought it was great. I think she did good,” Stocking said. “She really needed that. I thought she was great.”
Hillcrest took something resembling a winding road to arrive at this game. The second-seeded Knights got Bonneville in the second round of this tournament, dropping a 14-8 decision to the Bees. That relegated Hillcrest to the loser’s side of the bracket, where the Knights took down Shelley, advancing back into the winner’s side, and to the semifinals. When Bonneville fell to Blackfoot in the other semifinal, it set up a rematch between Hillcrest and Bonneville.
If the scoreboard is any indication, Wednesday’s tilt unfolded similarly. Hillcrest raced to a quick start. The Knights plated three runs in the first frame, getting RBI from Liv Stoddard and Grace Shultz, then they scored another three in the second, thanks to RBI from Sam Johnson and Mara Shiffler.
In the third, when Joselyn Lundblade mashed a solo homer into left-center, Hillcrest took a 6-0 lead. It had the feel of a blowout, the vibe of a rout. Bonneville could find few answers.
All told, Hillcrest’s Hallie Causey paced her team at the plate, recording a trio of hits to pair with an RBI. That’s impressive on its own. Add in the fact that she’s a freshman — one of those five Stocking mentioned — and the playoff stakes, and you get an encouraging outing from one of the youngest players on Hillcrest’s roster.
“She’s one of our best hitters,” Stocking said. “She hits anybody who throws hard (or) changes up. She’s just tough. That’s why she’s always in there. And she’s young, so I’m trying to get her defensively where she is offensively. But for a freshman, she always hits everybody. It’s pretty amazing.”
Bonneville, whose season ended in the loss, can walk away with a few positives. The Bees didn’t falter when the deficit swelled. Hailey Wiest, who started the game in the circle, broke her tam’s scoreless drought with a solo blast to left-center. An inning later, Bonneville sprung for four runs, thanks in part to an RBI single from Allie Harrigfield and a Hillcrest error.
The Bees hardly stopped there. In the sixth, they scored twice more. Wiest drove in two more runs with a double. In sum, she finished 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI. Maybe she’ll remember her final game in the green and gold laundry fondly, at least for a reason or two.
Hillcrest, though, doesn’t have time to think about much.
The Knights will have to top Blackfoot to earn the district crown and a spot in the 4A state tournament — twice. The Broncos have yet to lose, so the Knights will have to take two straight games off Blackfoot to stay alive and advance.
That’s a tall task, Stocking admitted as the team bus idled outside the field, waiting for players to file in. Blackfoot blew out Hillcrest twice earlier this month.
It’s also true that this is the postseason. Few things are certain. More are unpredictable. Hillcrest will try its luck Thursday afternoon.
“We have to play a perfect game,” Stocking said. “Whoever plays better in pitching and defense, I think, will win that. And if we don’t, it’ll get carried away. That’s just kind of how it is.”