This season, Larry Stocking has introduced a new wrinkle in his approach to coaching his Hillcrest softball team. He’s a competitive guy, which is hard to shake, but because the coronavirus pandemic shut down last season before it started and the Knights are playing softball for the first time in two years, Stocking has begun to instill something in his players.
He wants to foster a new level of mental fortitude.
For Stocking, that isn’t exactly new, because he always wants his teams to become mentally tough. It’s part of competition. But this season is different. The pandemic erased last season — more importantly, it took away seniors’ last go around — so Stocking wants his 2021 team to train their lenses on what they can control.
“Trying to focus on the now, and not worrying about the past,” Stocking said in a phone interview. “Even though we didn’t have a season last year, we are having one now. Focus on the positive things that we are doing. All the athletes are going to be competitive, but I think they just appreciate it more, the opportunity to do it.”
In a larger sense, that mentality speaks to the ways several area softball teams are returning to play for the first time in two seasons. Some snuck in a game or two last season, but for most, the pandemic stonewalled the season entirely, making returning to play tricky.
The good news is that players from District 6 teams found homes on summer teams. For example, Hillcrest runs its own youth program, the Black Knights, where the varsity team played over the summer. There’s also SweetHeat, which is made up of players from Thunder Ridge, and Snake River Hysteria, which includes players from Idaho Falls.
If players felt out of practice, it may have come during summer competition.
“We played all summer long,” Thunder Ridge senior Sierra John said, “but it was definitely different because we didn’t get school ball, and then summer. So I was rusty going into that summer ball.”
Still, the teams managed to shake off the rust fairly quickly. SweetHeat captured the City of Idaho Falls Diamond Class 16U title, going 4-1-1 on the weekend tournament. Snake River Hysteria Black 16U also earned a title, the 16U silver championship game of the Ball on the Falls Tournament.
The interesting part is that in some cases, players who would normally compete on the same school teams faced off against each other on their summer squads.
Take it from John, who plays with Idaho Fury and squared off with some of her Thunder Ridge teammates who played for SweetHeat over the summer. It wasn’t weird, she insisted.
“Just different,” John said. “They’re like your enemies one time, and then you’re their best friends the next time. But I think it’s enjoyable, because at practice we still game situations against each other and scenarios, so it’s good competition that pushes us.”
The same goes for Bonneville’s team. Three or four players, coach Dennie Edwards estimated, suited up for travel ball teams. The rest found temporary spots on summer teams in Idaho Falls.
That represents something of a change from other teams in the area, but still, the Bees reaped the rewards.
“You ask any coach here in town,” Edwards said, “and it’s probably what you do with your program during the summer is going to dictate what you’re going to do this time of year.”
Even so, playing summer seasons has helped teams in more ways. Idaho Falls coach Tracy Wilkinson, who also coached the Snake River Hysteria over the summer, said the experience also provided the Tigers with reasonable expectations. They won the one tournament, which helped her gauge what she would be working with when the school season rolled back around.
She came away encouraged. That’s why, when the Tigers dropped their first three games of the new season, she felt surprised. What changed?
“It’s kind of hard to put a finger on it,” Wilkinson said. “With the weather, everybody’s inside, practicing indoors. You really can’t get a good feel on the ball. It’s just really hard to get in good, quality practices indoor…. It’s really good to be outside.”
Soon enough, Idaho Falls turned things around. On Tuesday, the Tigers blasted Thunder Ridge in a 13-3 rout. Idaho Falls plated 10 runs in the second inning, which helped it end the game after five innings.
Which brings us to where things stand now. The season is young, but Idaho Falls has taken an early lead in the 5A District 5-6 conference. Blackfoot has won two league games, both over Skyline, good for the top spot in 4A District 6. Still, Hillcrest has collected a 6-3 record, so expect the Knights to challenge the Broncos.
More importantly, though, the teams have games to play. That wasn’t the case around this time last season. On Thursday afternoon, as Edwards worked to clear the field for his Bonneville team’s matinee against Pocatello later in the day, he chuckled. He felt grateful. High school softball had finally returned.
“I can’t tell you how jacked I am today, just out working on the fields,” Edwards said with a laugh. “I’m in my shorts. It’s softball again, you know?”