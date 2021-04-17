Shay Pancheri heard the coach call out.
Intertwine a bit!
The Butte County senior looked around and realized what the instructions meant. Her teammates were warming up for this softball practice with players from Mackay, like they always have. Two years ago, they combined into one team. This season, Mackay and Butte County were welcoming a third club into the fold, Challis, forming the MVP Wildcats.
Pancheri and her friends did intertwine, mixing with their new teammates to warm up for their first practice of the season. Pancheri felt a tad awkward.
I don’t know these guys, she thought.
Hours later, though, practice ended and Pancheri wanted to make a connection with Challis’ six players. The conversations started innocuously. “Hey, it was good meeting you guys,” Pancheri started. “It was fun playing.”
“Then we just started talking and became really close,” Pancheri said in a phone interview. “It was a quick bond. I’d say all the girls are pretty open people and easy to get along with. So we clicked automatically.”
These types of relationships have keyed things for the Wildcats, whose name adds up: M for Mackay Miners, V for Challis Vikings and P for Butte County Pirates. The “Wildcats” nickname was more of a middle ground. This is their first season playing together, so coaches and players alike have made conscious efforts to foster friendships between players who compete as rivals in other sports. That hasn’t been much of an issue, they say.
Getting a three-team co-op off the ground required a little more legwork.
“That was kind of the only avenue,” head coach Travis Drussel said. “After the little league stuff, there wasn’t anything for the girls.”
Drussel coached the Mackay-Challis co-op in 2019, the club’s inaugural season. He did the same for the 2020 season, which was almost entirely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, absent two weeks of practice. Later in 2020, an idea came to Drussel.
What if we added Butte County to the team?
Low numbers spawned the original co-op, but there were still a few extra spots on the roster. So Drussel reached out to the state, which gave him the green light, then to Butte County’s administration, which liked the idea.
Once Drussel had reached out to schools around the area and scheduled games, Butte County athletic director Angie McAfee shared the news with the school: For the first time since 2008, softball was back at Butte County — kind of.
“I was really scared because I was like, ‘I haven’t played in four years. I don’t know if I’ll be any good, because it’s been forever,’” said Pancheri, whose last playing experience came before she started high school. “I was like, ‘We’ll have fun. We’ll see how it goes. And if not, no harm lost. At least we can try our best to play as good as we can.’”
The team was born, but it came with a few catches, at least logistically. The Wildcats would be considered a club team, which means they’re affiliated with each school board, but they still get the chance to compete at the district and state tournaments.
Because of the combined attendance of each school, the team would compete at the 2A level. And just like the last two seasons, coaches wouldn’t be paid, so the team would rely on fundraisers and donations to cover expenses.
They’ve received them in spades, which is a reflection of the community’s passion for the team. Parents attend most every game, even the ones in Malad, where the Wildcats competed in a tournament over the weekend. Softball enthusiasm runs in the area’s water supply.
“Obviously that’s how a lot of small towns survive for sports programs,” Drussel said. “We don’t have the revenue of big towns and everything like that. People pitch in. It’s a big family in each town, and people try to take care of each other. A lot of people like softball, and they’re pretty excited about it.”
The team rosters 15 players, and they break down like this: Seven from Mackay, six from Challis and two from Butte County.
Thus far, the Wildcats are off to an uneven start to the season. Two of their first four games of the season were canceled because of inclement weather. They won the other two, victories over Ririe and North Fremont. Then, over the weekend, the team went 0-4 at the Malad tournament.
Drussel attributed the rough showing, in part, to an inability to get the bats going. Their competitors were better, more experienced.
Even so, in a way, the weekend captures the Wildcats’ current state: Inexperienced but competitive, a team finding its way under circumstances some have never dealt with.
“They come together pretty flawlessly. The team blends really well together,” said Erin Pierson, Challis’ coach. “You always wonder how it’s going to because they’re opponents in other sports throughout the year, and all of the sudden, you mesh them together, and say, ‘Hey, now we’re all teammates. We’re working toward a common goal.’ It’s really cool to see them support each other. I think that just shows their love of the game.”
Still, the club has to get creative to function. Challis resides an hour away from Mackay and an hour and 20 minutes away from Arco. For that reason, Challis practices on its own, while Mackay and Butte County practice together, since it’s only about a 20-minute drive each way.
That presents a unique challenge to Pierson and Challis. Remember, the team includes just six players.
“I don’t even have enough to have a whole team on the field at once,” Pierson said.
Pierson has ways to make up the deficit — she rolls out a pitching machine, since the team doesn’t include any pitchers — but mostly, she likes to see the benefits. For example, with such low numbers, players get more 1-on-1 time with coaches than they normally would. They get more reps, too, and because they don't specialize in one position or another, they feel comfortable playing all around the diamond.
When it’s time for batting practice, though, the team really has to adjust for the low numbers. Pierson will set up the pitching machine, and if the batter tends to pull pitches, she’ll have her players set up on that side of the field. There just aren’t enough players to fill out each position.
Still, practice positions don’t mean game positions. Summer Taylor is the team’s shortstop, but Mackay senior Trinity Seefried is the third baseman. That could lead to a lack of chemistry, but Pierson puts it this way: “They just have to have a lot of trust in each other at game time to know that they’ve been practicing and doing the correct coverages and playing their role, so at game time, they can rely on each other."
Mackay and Butte County practice’s operate a little smoother. They like to get together during the week, alternating sites. When it’s time to practice in Mackay, the teams convene at Kimball’s Riding Arena — a horse barn.
It’s not as bad as it may sound. Inside, the team has access to batting cages and a dirt surface, a nice change of pace from the school gym, which they can’t always use when other sports and activities have it booked. The team would practice at Mackay’s field, but it’s currently being constructed. Drussel says he hopes to get one game on it before the season ends, but he can’t say for sure.
That’s why the Wildcats play home games in Arco and Challis. Those sites have home fields ready to go.
Ostensibly, this could all lead to some disorganization, or at least a sense of unfamiliarity. Now that the season is in full swing and they play games on Fridays, the three teams rarely get the chance to practice together. Even when they do practice, it’s not always with the players who will be next to them on the diamond or in the lineup.
Here is where the coordination kicks in.
Each coach — Drussel, Pierson and Madi Hansen at Butte County— have their teams practice some of the same things, that way their players are speaking the same language during games.
For the Wildcats, the best part is that their players communicate similarly. There’s one captain from each school: Pancheri at Butte County, Rhyanne Israel at Challis and Lilly Molyneux at Mackay. They share a group chat, where they ask some of the same questions, inquiries like, “How’s it going there? What are you guys thinking? Anything you guys want to practice? What do you want to change?”
“We’re a really outgoing team,” Israel said, “so you walk onto the field with these girls and they will become your best friend the minute you say hi to them. We’re very outgoing and friendly. We’re there to play. We want to win, and we all have the same mindset.”
“It’s just encouraging the other girls, talking to everyone,” Molyneux added. “Making sure we’re all playing together and not playing individually.”
That becomes apparent the more you talk to everybody involved. For girls who have never played together — and who consider each other rivals in volleyball, basketball and other sports — their chemistry jumps out.
It’s never quite so simple, but in large part, thank Pancheri for that.
Pancheri, a first baseman and pitcher, likes to keep everybody engaged. Hansen, Butte County’s coach, noticed in the Wildcats’ first game of the season. Pancheri was leading cheers, encouraging her teammates.
Some of them were taken aback. “What? You cheer in this sport?” some responded.
“It’s the first time for them playing,” Pancheri said.
Pancheri kept it up, though, and she’s become the team’s de-facto cheerleader, even as a key cog on the field.
“I think it’s really important that all the girls spend time getting to know each other and support each other and like each other, because we don’t have the opportunity to bond all the time like other teams would,” Hansen said. “So for Shay to step up and lead cheers and encourage everyone, I think she’s set a great example of how we’re a team, even though we might not see each other all the time.”
Thanks to the distance between schools, that rarely happens in team settings, save for games. The good news is that occasionally, players spend time together in ways that engender stronger bonds, going to events like school dances, rodeos.
That has helped reinforce for everybody what Drussel established at the beginning of the season: Players may come from different schools, but they play on one team. For Drussel, watching his players take the message to heart has represented the most rewarding way to spend a softball season.
“There was no tension between Challis and Mackay or Challis and Arco, or Arco and Mackay. There was just no tension between any of the schools,” Israel said. “Us girls, as individuals, we all wanted to play softball, and we knew if we wanted to play, then we’re going to have to combine. And that’s fine with us. I’m sure it would be nice to have our own team, but we’re not big enough schools and we don’t have enough girls from each school to make that happen.
“We’re just one. There’s no different schools. There’s no, ‘They’re from Mackay, they’re from Arco.’ We are the Wildcats.”