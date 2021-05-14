The question came last August, when Macy Cordon attended a Blue Mountain Community College softball showcase event in Minico. There, she finally met assistant coach Ray Moffitt, who had spent the last several months reviewing film of the Idaho Falls senior. For Cordon, it was time to prove to Moffitt that what he saw on film matched what he saw in person.
When things wrapped up and Moffitt began holding conversations with attendees, Cordon heard a hint of what they could be about: He’s offering scholarships.
I didn’t think he would do that, Cordon thought.
When she started to put two and together, she realized that when Moffitt talked to her, he would likely make an offer. The coach did just that. Moffitt offered Cordon a scholarship — on the spot, right then and there.
On Friday afternoon, Cordon made her acceptance official, signing a Letter of Intent to play softball at Blue Mountain. It amounted to a dream come true, she said, plus a way for her to stay balanced and active and engaged in a new chapter of life.
“It’s real. It’s actually happening now,” Cordon said, a smile washing over her face as family, friends and teammates chatted over pizza in the background. “Signing that now has made it seem like it’s coming soon — way sooner than I thought. It’s settled in now.”
The decision-making process was fairly smooth for Cordon. Throughout, she only chatted with a few schools, including the College of Southern Idaho and another school in Utah. When it became clear Southern Idaho didn’t intend to make an offer, Cordon more or less made up her mind.
Even so, she didn’t have to go to college for softball. She could have gone strictly for academics. But softball was important to her. Playing it at the college level represented a dream.
“So I didn’t want to let that go,” Cordon said. “Continuing this sport throughout college will help me grow into adulthood. I just think it’s a good thing, if you can, to go play a sport in college. It also keeps me more active — and especially with grades. I’ve got to have good grades to play this sport. It just plays into a lot of different ways.”
This also concludes Cordon’s time at Idaho Falls, where she made tons of memories, especially on the softball field. Still, she can’t shake the thought: The pandemic shook things up in a lasting way. It ended her junior year early and changed her senior year in ways that still apply.
At first, when the pandemic started, she felt disappointed. She didn’t want to spend the back end of her high school career that way. Eventually, though, she decided to focus on a few of the positives: She got a senior season. Now, she’s parlayed that into a college scholarship playing softball.
“I can say these are my best friends with my team,” Cordon said. “The coaches here are amazing — some of the best coaching I’ve had in my life. I’m sad to leave them, but I’m also very happy to move on with my life and experience new people.”