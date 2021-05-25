Alex Carr wasn’t sure she wanted to play softball in college, but when the opportunity came along late last year, the Idaho Falls pitcher jumped at the chance.
Carr signed a letter of intent this week to attend Miles Community College in Montana.
While working with a youth team in Rigby last summer, Carr said she talked to former Bonneville player Aly Radford about potentially playing for Miles. Carr and Radford, a former catcher for the Bees, had played against each other as high schoolers and Radford thought Carr would be a good fit for the Pioneers.
“We set up a visit and I immediately loved it,” Carr said.
After meeting coaches and players and scrimmaging, Carr said she felt the situation was right to continue her softball career.
She credited Radford for motivating her to look ahead.
“I honestly didn’t necessarily think I was good enough,” Carr said. “She built my confidence up.”
Carr said she was also motivated to play because she felt the Tigers had a sub-par season and she didn’t want to end her career on a sour note. Two years ago Idaho Falls reached the 4A state title game, but finished 12-14 this year at the 5A level.
Having made the decision to continue playing in college made things easier as a senior, Carr said.
“It made the season a lot more comfortable,” she said. “I knew I had something to look forward to so it wasn’t so sad … I knew this wasn’t going to be the last time I played softball because I’d be completely heartbroken if I knew this season was going to be my last.”
Miles Community College just concluded an impressive season, finishing 29-15-1 and winning Region XIII West and Region XIII Championships.