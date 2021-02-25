At a recruiting camp last fall, McKenna Trejo started to feel down on herself. Her confidence had left her. She was in Jerome, trying to impress the coaches at Oregon’s Blue Mountain Community College, but she couldn’t shake the thought.
Do I even want to play softball anymore?
That’s when assistant coach Ray Moffitt pulled Trejo, a 2020 Thunder Ridge graduate, to the side.
When Moffit heard that Trejo was entertaining another thought — Am I good enough? — he gave her a look.
“Come on,” he seemed to say. “You know you’re good enough.”
It may have only been one conversation, but for Trejo, it boosted her confidence in a lasting way. Her senior softball season had been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but now, she knew she wanted to keep playing.
On Wednesday, she made her commitment on paper, signing a letter of intent to play at Blue Mountain Community in Pendleton, Oregon. She will head to Pendleton in August, in time for the fall semester.
She fielded offers from other schools — one in California and one in Utah — but Trejo decided on Blue Valley, in large part, because the school felt comfortable waiting for the pitcher/first baseman to arrive a year after her graduation.
Most importantly, Moffitt was straightforward with Trejo and her family.
“We might get a few games cancelled but it’s looking better," he told them.
To her head coach, the teams at Thunder Ridge and Blue Mountain share the types of similarities that helped her decide.
“It was an environment where she really was allowed to grow,” Brendon Kopp said, “and because she could do it on her own terms. She wasn’t under so much pressure that she felt she had to shy away from it. She really was able to open up and see her potential, and continue her growth. I feel like everybody felt like she had it all along — it was just a matter of her finding it on her own.”
For Trejo, that was far from an easy task.
She always knew there are players better than her, and there are definitely pitchers better than her. So she considered ditching pitching and becoming a full-time first baseman. Maybe she could find a niche there.
At the camp, Moffitt made a concerted effort to work with Trejo 1-on-1. He asked her questions that restored her confidence. What does this pitch do? Why don’t you want to pitch anymore? If you do, I’m available to help, he told her.
“He just was super supportive,” Trejo said. “If I got down on myself, he would be like, ‘No, you’re super good. Don’t give up. Keep trying.’ He pushed me a lot harder than a lot of people have.”
Now, with her confidence restored and a new opportunity available, Trejo is ready to continue her softball career.