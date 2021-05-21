MERIDIAN — On the morning of the biggest game of her life, Kaliann Scoresby tossed pitches in the batting cages at Mountain View, preparing to start for Thunder Ridge in her team’s 5A state opener against Timberline. Scoresby, a freshman, was making her first state appearance — in her school’s first state appearance.
Suddenly, Scoresby heard someone call her name. She looked around. She saw her sisters, Kayla and Linda, who had flown in from out of state to surprise Kaliann. She hadn’t seen them in months.
“I almost started crying,” Kaliann said. “I didn’t, thank goodness.”
Fortunately for Scoresby, after she struck out a season-best 12 and Thunder Ridge completed a 13-4 win over Timberline Friday afternoon, there was no reason for her to hold back tears after the game, either.
It wasn’t her best outing, Thunder Ridge coach Brendon Kopp said, but it came awfully close. Scoresby’s final line looked like this: 7 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 12 strikeouts and two walks. She worked quickly and efficiently. She never allowed Timberline to string hits together.
In truth, one the one occasion she did, she wriggled out of it. It came in the fifth, after Thunder Ridge had already established an 11-0 lead. Thanks to an error and two walks, the Wolves loaded the bases with no outs.
Kopp trotted out to the circle. His infielders joined him.
“He just joked around with us,” Scoresby said. “He helped us relax again, because when we play relaxed, we play so much better.”
Kopp pushed the right buttons. Scoresby sat down three of the next four batters, inducing a flyout and groundout, keeping her team’s lead intact. Things never truly felt in danger.
What makes that so interesting, though, is the way Scoresby started the game. The drizzle that fell over warmups at Mountain View’s field No. 2 turned into a steady rain toward the beginning of the game. Command eluded Timberline pitcher Amber Thornton, who threw three wild pitches and allowed two to score via error, all in the first frame.
If the wet conditions bothered Scoresby, she didn’t show it. The freshman threw strikes — on 66% of her pitches, in fact — and did so wisely. Kopp, calling pitches, kept the Wolves guessing. Scoresby’s execution left little to be desired. It may as well have been sunny and 70 degrees.
“I’m from Idaho Falls. I’m used to it,” Scoresby said. “I was able to dry it off with my hands and my jersey, and after that, I was fine. It’s nothing new, to be honest with you.”
“Kali hit her locations and came in guns-a-blazing,” Kopp added. “She played really well.”
Zoom out for a moment, though. Consider the stakes: Scoresby, a freshman, was starting her first state game in her school’s first appearance at the event. The stakes were high, the pressure omnipresent. All things considered, Thunder Ridge could likely consider this weekend a success no matter how the games unfolded, largely because the Titans are just a third-year program. Making state represented a giant step forward.
Instead, because Scoresby fanned a dozen and the Titans detonated three home runs, they’re moving on, set to play Mountain View at 3 p.m. Friday. That’s just two hours after the conclusion of Thunder Ridge’s win over Timberline.
What gave Scoresby and Co. the confidence to deliver the kind of outing they gave Timberline, though, has little to do with the softball field.
Earlier this season, Thunder Ridge assistant Kara Kopp started leading the team in meditation sessions. Kopp has the Titans breathe, relax, close their eyes. It gives them a chance to clear their minds before games, especially ones with stakes like Friday’s.
“It helps so much,” Scoresby said. “Since she started doing that, we’ve played so much better. We’ve played relaxed, we’ve played smoothly.”
On Friday, the results came in spades. Trynly Haack blasted a solo homer. Scoresby did, too. In the Titans’ huge first inning, Mady Williams mashed a moonshot to right field, a no-doubter that she celebrated with high-fives with coaches before the ball cleared the fence.
For Thunder Ridge, things hardly get easier. The Titans will play not two hours after they topped Timberline. After that, the journey will continue on Saturday. The only question will be which side of the bracket Thunder Ridge advances to.
In either case, Kopp wants to make one thing clear about his star freshman pitcher.
“It might be a surprise, as a freshman to other people,” Kopp said of Scoresby. “But when you look at her and the family, and her being the baby in the family, it’s no surprise.”