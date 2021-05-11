Brendon Kopp’s eyes tracked the ball off the bat of Trynly Haack, who lifted a belt-high pitch toward left-center. Thunder Ridge’s bench craned their necks to see where the ball would land. It didn’t settle to a stop until it sailed over the fence, a solo home run that halved the hosts’ deficit in the first inning.
“That really set the pace,” said Kopp, the Titans’ head coach. “It broke up the speed of the game.”
If the homer from Haack set the pace of Tuesday’s 5A District 5/6 tournament opener, what came next ratcheted it up tenfold. Brynly Dabell followed with a homer of her own. Over the next hour, four more Titans blasted home runs, bringing the total to six in Thunder Ridge’s 17-3, five-inning rout over Madison.
The Titans improved as the game wore on, and not just at the plate. Starter Trysta Hoffman, who yielded a pair of unearned runs in the first frame, settled down and allowed just three hits the rest of the way. She issued one walk and struck out three. Most importantly, she only needed to throw five innings, keeping the junior fresh for the rest of the tournament.
Thunder Ridge’s next opponent will be second-seeded Highland, a clash set for 2 p.m. Thursday. The Titans earned the right, in part, because they entered with the mindset that they didn’t have many.
“I told the girls in practice yesterday,” Kopp said, “that the only thing they’d earned was the right to host the tournament.”
They might have earned a little more now. On Tuesday, the list of Titans who detonated homers reads like a musical band: Haack, Dabell, Savanna Fuhriman, Mady Williams, Faith Carter and Ashlyn Lott, whose fourth-inning moonshot kicked off a four-run frame that helped the Titans end the game two innings early.
Excusing two first-inning errors that spotted Madison a brief lead, the Titans did little wrong in this win. Nearly their entire lineup logged at least one hit, and five players recorded multi-hit outings. Carter and Fuhriman each drove in three runs. Thunder Ridge was sizzling, in a way you felt surprised they didn’t score more runs.
Still, they weren’t always so hot, which is a testament to the way they calmed themselves down. Kopp said he could sense nerves early on. The postseason is a new season, he likes to say, and his Titans expect to go further than this stage. Perhaps the stakes inspired anxiety.
It hardly lasted. In the second inning, when the Titans broke things open, Lott roped a leadoff double into centerfield. Two batters later, Fuhriman deposited a ball over the wall. Ten minutes after that, Carter cracked a double, scoring two. Layna Weaver followed with a one-run double, the final score of the inning, good for a 9-3 lead.
If that comes as a surprise, there’s a chance it shouldn’t. Thunder Ridge, Kopp estimates, lifts around 50 home runs per batting practice on off days. The main acts are always involved — think Carter, Williams, Lott and others — but the supporting roles do their share, too.
That speaks to a more general theme with this team. The Titans aren’t shocking anyone who knows them well. They’re new to the scene — it’s the school’s third year open — but not to the top of the standings, where they battled Highland for most of the regular season.
“Every girl on our bench has potential to hit it over,” Kopp said. “It’s not a surprise to us. It may be to some other people.”
Thunder Ridge can really drive that home with a win over Highland on Thursday.
Last week, the Titans knocked off the Rams, 3-2. Williams sliced a walk-off double for the win, which handed Thunder Ridge this tournament’s top seed. That game was hardly similar to Tuesday’s, if only because of the scoring. In terms of result, though, Thunder Ridge wants to keep things the same.
“You do the best you can to make educated guesses,” Kopp said, “and then you show up and you let the girls make the ultimate decision.”
THUNDER RIDGE 17, MADISON 3
Madison 2 1 0 0 0 — 3
Thunder Ridge 3 6 4 4 — 17
MADISON — Pitchers: Brooke Stober 2.2 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kaylee Pitts 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Stober 2-2. RBI: Marianna Weaver 1, Adrie Mortensen 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Trysta Hoffman 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ashlyn Lott 3-3, Brynly Dabell 3-4, Mady Williams 2-2, Faither Carter 2-4. RBI: Savanna Fuhriman 3, Sierra John 1, Trynly Haack 1, Dabell 2, Williams 2, Carter 3, Layna Weaver 1, Lott 1.