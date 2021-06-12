If you’ve never watched Jordyn Torgerson pitch, never watched the sophomore sizzle a fastball or twirl a rise ball or toss a curveball that sneaks into the outside corner like a boomerang, you’re missing out on something spellbinding.
It isn’t even that West Jefferson’s precocious pitcher hypnotizes hitters and powers fastballs by them, not even that she throws with velocity rare at her level. It’s how routine she makes it look.
Torgerson led West Jefferson to a 20-2 regular season and a spot in the 2A state tournament, where the Panthers rebounded from a second-round loss, came all the way back around to the winner’s side of the bracket and landed in the state championship game against Malad, the team that downed West Jefferson in the first place.
West Jefferson couldn’t quite crack the code, falling in the state title game, but Torgerson is The Post Register’s All-Area Softball Player of the Year because she played such an instrumental role in helping her team arrive at the destination in the first place. She is the Post Register’s youngest selection in four years, and the first from 2A in more than a decade.
Torgerson recorded a 24-4 record with a 1.02 ERA, posted 234 strikeouts to just 52 walks and stranded 145 runners on base. She also hurled two no-hitters, a neat footnote.
And that’s just in the circle.
At the plate, Torgerson posted a scintillating .465 batting average, recorded an efficient .562 on-base percentage, mashed four home runs and roped 22 extra-base hits. She also struck out just three times in 86 at-bats.
“We didn’t meet our total goal, but we made history,” Torgerson said, referring to the fact that West Jefferson reached the state title game for the first time in program history. “It felt really good. As a team, we came together. It was really fun.”
Do the math and you realize Torgerson just completed her first season of high school softball. Her freshman campaign was wiped out by the pandemic. She’s built experience playing on traveling teams and practicing with equipment at home, but good luck finding another player in the area who did so much with so little high school playing time.
That puts Torgerson in rare air, but more importantly, it gives her lofty goals. Her main one is to play college softball. If she gets the opportunity, she would love to play at BYU, the team that she grew up watching with her parents. In fact, she has a sign in her bedroom to remind her of the goal. On the rare occasion it slips her mind, it doesn’t elude her vision.
“It’s on my mind a lot,” Torgerson said. “I want to get better, and I want to be the best.”
Torgerson is already on her way, which is what makes her story so intriguing. Who records an ERA a shade over 1.00, hits better than .400 and leads her team to the state championship game — all before she has a full season of high school experience under her belt?
These circumstances force Torgerson to train her lens on the future, which is asking a lot of a 16-year-old. After all, after she posed for photos for this story, Torgerson left to go babysit. She’s a teenager in every sense of the word — except she expects herself to reach heights that very few climb to.
How does she strike the balance? How does she experience teenage years while also using them to work her way into special opportunities? The short answer doesn’t directly involve Torgerson’s career.
“This is just me,” said Raquel Torgerson, Jordyn’s mom and head coach. “I’m like, ‘Whether you ever play at the next level, just be a good person.’ I think that comes down to: You can have goals, but those goals can consume you in becoming selfish, too. I think as a young person, you have to find balance.”
Here’s the longer answer, the one that makes you realize which way the balance skews.
“She’s been involved in things that she’s had to miss out on activities,” Torgerson continued. “One summer, she was on this traveling team, and her friends went water skiing, they went to Chukars games. She’s like, ‘I kind of want to go to this.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you kind of made a choice when you gave them your word you’ll play.’
“She lived with that choice, and she understood. Kids who play an extra level, they have to put in time that other kids don’t. They miss a lot of those fun activities.”
In other words, this is the life Jordyn Torgerson signed up for. This summer, she’ll experience it in full. She’s slated to play with her usual summer team, Freedom, plus a couple tournaments in Oregon that only players of her caliber get invited to. It’s not royalty, but it comes close.
In any case, Torgerson is doing this all for a reason: Get better, build experience, make connections, have fun. She doesn’t need any convincing. Her other reminder is a ribbon that says “For Dad,” memorializing her father, Rod, who died from heart failure in November 2019.
Put that all together and you get Torgerson, the rising junior who has no problem — not even a little bit — crafting her life around goals so ambitious that would make her just the third Panther to play at the Division-I level.
“I can see it above my bed,” Torgerson said. “Ever since then, I’ve always wanted to play college ball. It’s on my mind a lot. I wake up to it.”