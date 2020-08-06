The Big Sky Conference football season is being postponed until the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources told the Idaho State Journal late Thursday.
The Big Sky Conference includes Idaho State University as well as the University of Idaho.
It’s not yet clear whether any of the Big Sky’s schools will play non-conference games in the fall.
ISU confirmed that the Big Sky Conference will make a formal announcement regarding the fall football season on Friday morning.
There was a meeting late Thursday of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council at which the fate of the fall football season was discussed. ISU said the decisions made at the meeting are what’s going to be announced on Friday morning.
In late July, the conference pushed back the starting date for fall Olympic sports — volleyball, soccer and cross country — to Sept. 18, and for golf to Sept. 14.
It’s unclear whether those sports will be further affected by the Big Sky’s decision on football.
As of Thursday morning, ISU football was scheduled to open its season on Sept. 12 against Northern Iowa at Holt Arena in Pocatello.