South Fremont High School hired football and baseball coach Chad Hill as the school’s athletic director and assistant principal this summer. Hill will replace Chris Tucker, who served in the position for 18 years.
Hill has spent time around nearly every team at South Fremont over his 17 years with the Cougars.
In addition to coaching baseball and football, Hill spent a year as the Cougars’ boys basketball coach and as an assistant basketball coach under Ryon Pope, Rick Berrett and Dan McClure. He has more recently watched his daughters play volleyball, basketball and softball for the high school.
“He’s very familiar with our program and what our goals are at our school,” South Fremont Principal Larry Bennett said. “It was just a really good fit and a really smooth transition.”
Bennett said he felt Tucker did an exceptional job during his time at South Fremont and believes Hill can do similar things.
“He’s got big shoes to fill because Chris had been there a long time and knew the program and the way they needed to go really well,” Bennett said. “Everybody brings their own personality to the plate for sure and I don’t see it being a major change. I see it being very status quo from what we’ve done. We’ve tried to develop a good relationship with parents and students and be very supportive of coaches and I think Chad will fit right into that mold.”
Hill split much of his early time at South Fremont getting his masters degree in education administration from Idaho State. He attended mostly night classes in Idaho Falls and carpooled with Teton football coach Brody Birch. He graduated in 2010.
“I’m just excited for a change,” Hill said. “I’m kind of ready for something new. I really love athletics and I’m excited to work with maybe more things than just football and baseball. It’s good to see kind of what I can do with the whole athletic program at South Fremont.”
Hill will continue to coach football this fall and has yet to decide if he’ll coach baseball in the spring but this promotion will mark the end of his teaching of mathematics.
“There’s going to be a learning curve going into it,” Hill said. “Hopefully, I’m able to schedule everything right and take care of all of my jobs as well as with my kids and be involved there as well. Hopefully, I can manage my time well enough to make it all work. But it’s going to be busy.”
Hill said he may make a few changes.
“I don’t know exactly what those changes will be yet,” Hill said. “I’m working on upgrading facilities. We’re actually getting new bleachers and press box for our football field.”