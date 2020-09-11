After starting 2-0 with convincing wins, South Fremont may have felt like its winning ways would end Friday when junior quarterback Kaimen Peebles threw an interception on the Cougars’ opening drive. That early turnover led to an Aberdeen score.
Any anxiety caused by the disastrous opening drives disappeared when South Fremont’s offense scored three straight touchdowns and rolled to a 49-22 victory on homecoming night.
South Fremont's final score of the first half was particularly impressive as receiver Dallin Orme caught a 25-touchdown pass from Peebles as time expired.
The Cougars’ second half started a little rocky as well when Aberdeen stopped South Fremont on the first possession then scored to make it a one-score game.
Again South Fremont rebounded with a score of their own before allowing Aberdeen scored its final points.
South Fremont closed out the game with two unanswered touchdowns.
Coach Chad Hill said that Aberdeen tried to eat clock to keep the ball from the Cougars’ potent offense and it worked — until it didn’t.
“Our defense stiffened up a bit,” Hill said. “We got a couple of stops. We got a couple of turnovers. They fumbled twice and we got two scores off of those turnovers. That was kind of big plays for us.”
Running back Jackson Coverley had another strong game running the football.
“He sees the field really well,” Hill said.
Hill said Coverley has been the beneficiary of improved offensive line play and a dangerous passing attack.
“Our O-line does a good job of giving him a little crease,” Hill said. “I don’t know that we blocked as well last year. The way we throw the ball — there’s not quite as many defensive players in the box so that’s allowing us to run the ball a little better.”
South Fremont moves to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
“It’s great to get that confidence early,” Hill said. “Those early wins are great for confidence. I feel like our offense is pretty explosive and then our defense is getting tougher and tougher.”
The Cougars will face off with Firth next week for their second home game in a row.