At Nampa, South Fremont leads the 3A team standings and Ririe leads the 2A team standings after day one of the Idaho high school state wrestling championships at the Ford Idaho Center.
South Fremont is atop 3A with 124.5 points, 24.5 points ahead of second-place Timberlake, and has seven wrestlers in the semifinals: Ryker Simmons at 98, Dillon Gneiting at 106, Hunter Hobbs at 132, South Fremont’s Beau Hackworth at 138, Tristan Olson at 160, Sawyer Hobbs at 195 and Bryan Popocatl at 285. South Fremont's last--and only previous--wrestling state title was in 1985 at 3A, and the school's last state title in any sport was boys basketball in 2015.
Ririe leads 2A with 124 points, leading second-place New Plymouth by 24 points. The Bulldogs have eight wrestlers in the semifinals: Connor Parkinson and Hyrum Boone at 106 (they will wrestle each other), Stetson Machen at 120, Tanner Smith at 145, Tyson Thacker at 152, Dan Schwendiman at 160, Gabe Sommers at 195 and Nick Gundersen at 285. Ririe made history last year by joining Teton, which won six consecutive wrestling state titles from 1968 to 1973, as the only programs in Idaho to win five consecutive wrestling state titles.
Six other District 6 2A wrestlers made the semifinals: Firth's Gage Vasquez at 113, Salmon’s Dakota McIntosh at 126, North Fremont’s Kohl Nielson at 132, North Fremont's Riggen Cordingley at 170 and Firth’s Jaime Ortiz at 220.
Seven other District 6 3A wrestlers reached the semifinals: Teton’s Remy Baler at 98, Teton’s Sam Rasmussen at 106, Teton’s Dalton Lerwill at 152, Sugar-Salem’s Cody Tillery at 170, Sugar-Salem’s Carson Roberts, and Browning Bennion at 182 and Sugar-Salem’s Kenneth Kopley at 285.
Blackfoot leads District 6 teams in the 4A standings. The Broncos are in sixth place with 58.5 points and have two wrestlers in the semifinals: Esai Castaneda at 132 and Nick Chappell at 182.
Four other District 6 4A wrestlers advanced to the semifinals: Shelley’s Kolton Stacey at 113, Shelley’s Taylor Balmforth at 160, Idaho Falls' Jovon Howe at 182 and Bonneville’s Matthew Boone at 195.
Second-year program Thunder Ridge leads District 6 teams in the 5A standings. The Titans are in 10th place with 58.5 points and have two wrestlers in the semifinals: Kaden Ramos at 120 and Garrett Roedel at 182.
Three other District 6 5A wrestlers reached the semifinals: Madison’s Tyson Clark at 138, Rigby’s Payton Brooks at 145 and Madison’s Jaden Smith at 152.
East Idaho teams lead the 5A and 4A team standings as well after day one. Highland leads 5A with 123 points and Century is leading 4A with 103 points.
Here are team standings through day one:
Class 5A
1. Highland 123, 2. Meridian 116, 3. Post Falls 103, 4. Coeur d’Alene 101.5, 5. Lake Citty 86, 6. Centennial 74, 7. Eagle 66.5, 8. Capital 62.5, 9. Rocky Mountain 62, 10. Thunder Ridge 58.5, 12. Lewiston 47, 13. Madison 44.5, 14. Skyview 31, 15. Timberline 30, 16. Boise 27, 17. Rigby 23, 18. Borah
Class 4A
1. Century 103, 2. Kuna 98, 3. Columbia 96.5, 4. Lakeland 88.5, 5. Nampa 74, 6. Blackfoot 58.5, 7. Jerome 57, 8. Caldwell 56.5, 9. Minico 40, 10. Mountain Home 38, 11. Twin Falls 36, 12. Bishop Kelly 33, 13. Shelley 31, 14. Idaho Falls 28, 15. Bonneville 27, 16. Ridgevue 26, 17. Vallivue 24.5, 18. Middleton 22, 19. Emmett 20, 20. Burley 17, 21. Sandpoint 15, 22. Moscow 13, 22. Preston 13, 24. Pocatello 11, 25. Canyon Ridge 10, 26. Hillcrest 5, 27. Skyline 4, 28. Wood River 1
Class 3A
1. South Fremont 124.5, 2. Timberlake 100, 3. American Falls 91.5, 4. Weiser 89.5, 5. Snake River 88.5, 6. Bonners Ferry 78.5, 7. Buhl 77, 8. Sugar-Salem 64, 9. Marsh Valley 62, 10. Kellogg 51.5, 11. Kimberly 47, 11. Teton 47, 13. Fruitland 39.5, 14. Gooding 33.5, 14. Homedale 24, 15. Homedale 24, 16. Priest River 21.5, 17. Parma 21, 18. Filer 16, 19. Payette 14.5
Class 2A
1. Ririe 124, 2. New Plymouth 100, 3. Declo 73, 4. Malad 71.5, 5. St. Maries 61, 6. Grace 59, 7. McCall-Donnelly 56, 8. Bear Lake 50.5, 9. North Fremont 49, 10. Potlatch 46, 11. Clearwater Valley 44.5, 12. Firth 41, 13. Melba 32, 13. Orofino 32, 15. Raft River 27, 16. Wendell 26, 17. Challis 23, 17. Salmon 23, 19. Soda Springs 22, 20. West Side 21, 21. Marsing 19, 23. West Jefferson 18, 24. North Gem 17, 25. Valley 13, 27. Aberdeen 11, 27. Clark County 11, 29. Dietrich 9, 30. Nampa Christian 6, 31. Murtaugh 4, 32. Highland (C) 3