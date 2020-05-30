The National Wrestling Hall of Fame selected South Fremont’s Sawyer Hobbs as the Idaho Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner earlier this month, making him the first South Fremont wrestler to win the award.
“The award recognizes and celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school senior male wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service,” the press release from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame stated. “Winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria: Success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; Review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions; and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.”
This award comes on the heels of Hobbs becoming the first South Fremont wrestler to win four-straight individual state titles this winter and completing his second-straight undefeated season.
Winners of the award are selected by a National Hall Fame committee after members of the Idaho Chapter and high school coaches vote on the award.
Each state is awarded a winner each year and then an award winner is selected for each of the five regions; West, Midwest, Central, Southeast and Northeast.
The regional winners were selected on May 21. Haiden Drury of Toppenish, Washington won the West nomination.
Hobbs will continue his wrestling career at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.