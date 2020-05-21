As a two-time state wrestling medalist, South Fremont’s Cesar Tavarez figured he would pursue the sport at the collegiate level.
After talking to Southern Virginia University about its wrestling program, Tavarez got an added bonus when he was contacted by the school’s cheer coach.
Tavarez, who was also a member of South Fremont’s cheer squad, was offered partial scholarships for wrestling and cheer, meaning he’d have his tuition paid in full and also compete as a full-time dual-athlete. He signed with SVU on Thursday night.
“I’ve had lots of fun doing both sports and it was great for me,” said Tavarez, who’s been wrestling since first grade and joined the cheer squad at South Fremont as a sophomore.
Tavarez, who wrestled at 152 pounds this past season, placed third at the state meet as a junior, but missed part of this past season with a knee injury suffered in cheerleading. He came back strong to get on the podium and finish in fifth place at the state championships.
Taking on two sports might seem like a big commitment, but Tavarez noted his high school schedule was even more hectic.
During the fall he ran cross country, played soccer, and also cheered and participated in theater. In the winter he wrestled and cheered, and followed up in the spring by competing in track and cheer.
“I think college might be easier,” he said.
Southern Virginia University is an NCAA Division III school located in Buena Vista, Virginia. Tavarez said he plans to study computer science.