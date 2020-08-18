Mesa Falls Marathon coming up
The 24th Mesa Falls Marathon in Ashton is scheduled for Saturday. The
marathon starts at 6:30 a.m., the half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m.
There is also a 10K starting at 7:30 a.m., a 5K at 8 a.m., and 1 mile starting at 8:15 a.m. Sign up all day Friday and before the races on Saturday at Ashton Elementary School.
Early start available for the full marathon. For more info go to
mesafallsmarathon.com or call Dave at 208-360-9507
Sign-ups for flag football underway
The fall season of Adult Men’s Flag Football League will be starting Sept. 12 in Idaho Falls. Those interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com. Find it on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. Only $50 per player. The league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.