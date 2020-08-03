Volleyball rules meeting set for 6th district
The mandatory state rules volleyball clinic for Sixth District Volleyball officials and coaches will be held Aug. 6 at Idaho Falls High School in the Media Center. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. for officials only, followed by the state rules meeting for coaches only at 7 p.m. Please contact Heather Hunzeker at 208-716-7154, or by email at hhunzvball@gmail.com for further information.
Football rules meeting set for 6th district
The State Rules Football Meeting for Sixth District Football officials and coaches will be held Aug. 6 at Idaho Falls High School. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. for coaches only, followed by the mandatory state meeting for football officials and coaches at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in officiating football for the Sixth District in Idaho, please contact Dan Andreason at 208-521-5738 for further information.
Sign-ups for flag football underway
The fall season of Adult Men’s Flag Football League will be starting Sept. 12 in Idaho Falls. Those interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com. Find it on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. Only $50 per player. The league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.