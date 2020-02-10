Coaches and umpires meetings set
The mandatory state rules meeting for high school baseball and softball will be held at IFHS media room on the following dates and times for area coaches and anyone interested in umpiring this spring. If you have any questions please contact Brent Martin 208-589-5096 or brick42@cableone.net
Coaches on Tuesday, Feb. 18th
Baseball 7 p.m.
Softball 8 p.m.
Umpires on Tuesday Feb. 25th
Baseball 7 p.m.
Softball 8 p.m.
Sign-ups for flag football underway
The 10th season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will be starting March 21st in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, find us on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. Only $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.
Shelley basketball tournament upcoming
The Shelley March Madness Tournament will take place in March. The tournament for fifth and seventh graders will take place March 5-7 while the tournament for sixth and eighth graders will take place March 12-14. There is a three-game guarantee and a single-elimination bracket on Saturday. The cost is $275 per team and the registration deadline is Feb. 23. For further information, contact Shelley Booster Club President Mike Burton at 521-9047 or shelleybooster@gmail.com.
Soccer referees needed
It is time to start preparing for the 2020 soccer seasons. If you are interested in becoming a US Soccer Grassroots Referee and are at least 13 years old at the time of registration, then we invite you to begin this training process now. The training consists of registering with US Soccer, paying the fee and completing the online lessons and quiz, and then attending an in-person clinic (Feb. 29). All the information you need can be found at the Snake River Soccer Officials website (www.srsoa.org) including links to the US Soccer Referee Learning Center and information on clinics. Contact Rick Spielman, District 2 Referee Administrator at crspielman@gmail.com or 208-569-6107 if you have questions.