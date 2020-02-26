Canned food welcomed at Veterans' Hockey Family Night
The Idaho State Parks and Recreation is sponsoring this Veterans' Appreciation Hockey Game on Saturday.
The game is free and will be held from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena at Tautphaus Park.
We want to thank all the veteran service personnel, their family members, and everyone that volunteers to support this annual Veterans' Appreciation Hockey Game event since 2006.
Canned Food donations will be accepted at the game and donated to the Community Food Bank in Idaho Falls.
Sign-ups for flag football underway
The 10th season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will be starting March 21st in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, find us on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. Only $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.
Shelley basketball tournament upcoming
The Shelley March Madness Tournament will take place in March. The tournament for fifth and seventh graders will take place March 5-7 while the tournament for sixth and eighth graders will take place March 12-14. There is a three-game guarantee and a single-elimination bracket on Saturday. The cost is $275 per team and the registration deadline is Feb. 23. For further information, contact Shelley Booster Club President Mike Burton at 521-9047 or shelleybooster@gmail.com.
Soccer referees needed
It is time to start preparing for the 2020 soccer seasons. If you are interested in becoming a US Soccer Grassroots Referee and are at least 13 years old at the time of registration, then we invite you to begin this training process now. The training consists of registering with US Soccer, paying the fee and completing the online lessons and quiz, and then attending an in-person clinic (Feb. 29). All the information you need can be found at the Snake River Soccer Officials website (www.srsoa.org) including links to the US Soccer Referee Learning Center and information on clinics. Contact Rick Spielman, District 2 Referee Administrator at crspielman@gmail.com or 208-569-6107 if you have questions.