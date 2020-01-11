Hillcrest softball camp set
The Hillcrest Black Knights Club is hosting a softball camp on Jan. 24 and 25. The camp will be at the Hillcrest High gym and Hack Shack and feature former BYU All-American Maryon Dewitt Wallentine and former Oklahoma catcher Andrea Davis Martensen. The cost is $80 to book online and $100 the day of the camp.
Ages 8-12 will be at the camp from 5-7 p.m. on the 24th and 8-10 a.m. on the 25th. There will be a combined group at 1:30 p.m. on the 25th for all attendees. Ages 13-18 will be from 7-9 p.m. on the 24th and 10 a.m. to noon on the 25th. There will be a combined group at 1:30 p.m. Check-in for 8-12 ages is 4:30 p.m. Check-in for 13-18 ages will be 6:30 p.m.
Shelley basketball tourey set
The Shelley March Madness Tournament will take place in March. The tournament for fifth and seventh graders will take place March 5-7 while the tournament for sixth and eighth graders will take place March 12-14. There is a three-game guarantee and a single-elimination bracket on Saturday. The cost is $275 per team and the registration deadline is Feb. 23. For further information, contact Shelley Booster Club President Mike Burton at 531-9047 or shelleybooster@gmail.com.
Baseball camp set
Rocky Mountain School of Baseball will hold its 26th Annual Winter Ball Camp on Jan. 18, 19, 20, 2020 (Martin Luther King Jr. weekend) in Mesquite, Nevada. The camp is for individual players or teams from ages 7 to 18, who will be divided into teams by school grade. Team Discounts are available. The camp staff will include professional and college coaches and players. The Registration Deadline is Jan. 12. For more information or to register, visit rmsb.com.
Soccer referees needed
It is time to start preparing for the 2020 soccer seasons. If you are interested in becoming a US Soccer Grassroots Referee and are at least 13 years old at the time of registration, then we invite you to begin this training process now. The training consists of registering with US Soccer, paying the fee and completing the online lessons and quiz, and then attending an in-person clinic (Jan. 25 or Feb. 29). All the information you need can be found at the Snake River Soccer Officials website (www.srsoa.org) including links to the US Soccer Referee Learning Center and information on clinics. Contact Rick Spielman, District 2 Referee Administrator at crspielman@gmail.com or 208-569-6107 if you have questions.
BYSL Youth Development Training Camp upcoming
BYSL will be conducting a YDA Camp for U5-U10 (born in 2010-2015) boys and girls. The camp will be led by Jeremy Johnson, Director of Coaching for BYSL. They will be focusing on dribbling, passing and small sided activities. The camp will run for two more Saturdays -Jan. 18 and 25. The cost for the camp is $5 for each session. No pre-registration. Sign up will take place at the facility the day of the camp. The times are:
U5-U6: 2:00pm-2:50pm
U7-U8: 3:00pm-3:50pm
U9-U10: 4:00pm-5:00pm
The camp will take place at the new BYSL indoor training facility at 1542 E73rd S, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Please make sure players wear either indoor soccer shoes or some kind of athletic shoe (no cleats). They will also need shin guards and a size appropriate soccer ball with their name on it. Contact Jeremy Johnson (Director of Coaching BYSL) at doc@byslsoccer.org with any questions.