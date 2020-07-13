Gonzaga baseball camp coming to Melaleuca Field
Gonzaga University’s baseball camp road trip makes a stop at Melaleuca Field July 15 and 16th.
Camps for middle school-aged players are 9 a.m. to noon, focusing on skill instruction.
Camps for elementary-aged players are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with focus on games and experience.
For more information and to register, check www.zagsbaseballcamps.com.
IFHS Softball camp upcomingIdaho Falls High School softball camp will take place July 20 at Feist Field in Tautphaus Park. The first session will be 9 a.m. to noon for first through fifth graders. The second session will be from 1 to 4 p.m. for sixth through eighth graders. Check in is at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. The cost is $25 per session and will benefit the Idaho Falls High School softball organization. For more information, contact Idaho Falls High School softball coach Traci Wilkinson at 339-0665.