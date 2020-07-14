IFHS softball camp upcoming
Idaho Falls High School softball camp will take place July 20 at Feist Field in Tautphaus Park. The first session will be 9 a.m. to noon for first through fifth graders. The second session will be from 1 to 4 p.m. for sixth through eighth graders. Check in is at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. The cost is $25 per session and will benefit the Idaho Falls High School softball organization. For more information, contact Idaho Falls High School softball coach Traci Wilkinson at 339-0665.