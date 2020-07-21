Football rules meeting set for 6th district
The State Rules Football Meeting for Sixth District Football officials and coaches will be held Thursday, August 6, at Idaho Falls High School. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. for coaches only, followed by the mandatory state meeting for football officials and coaches at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in officiating football for the Sixth District in Idaho, please contact Dan Andreason at 208-521-5738 for further information.
Sign-ups for flag football underway
The fall season of Adult Men’s Flag Football League will be starting Sept. 12 in Idaho Falls. Those interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com. Find it on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. Only $50 per player. The league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.