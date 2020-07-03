Gonzaga baseball camp coming to Melaleuca Field
Gonzaga University’s baseball camp road trip makes a stop at Melaleuca Field July 15 and 16th.
Camps for middle school-aged players are 9 a.m. to noon, focusing on skill instruction.
Camps for elementary-aged players are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with focus on games and experience.
For more information and to register, check www.zagsbaseballcamps.com.
Hillcrest wrestling camp
Hillcrest will host a wrestling camp July 6-8 featuring Josh Nolan of the Silver State Wrestling Academy. Athletes from all schools encouraged to attend.
Grades 6-12 is July 6, 7 and 8 with two sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $100.
Grades pre-k to 5th is July 6, 7 and 8 with one session noon to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $40.
Link to sign up is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSevYU63Tmu4CBNBTEXBMgwmzrnuw0GVx63jHr6Z4U_p1Uh7ng/viewform
Contact coach Corey Tolliver at tollivec@d93mail.com.
All proceeds go directly to Hillcrest wrestling.