Hillcrest wrestling camp
Hillcrest will host a wrestling camp July 6-8 featuring Josh Nolan of the Silver State Wrestling Academy. Athletes from all schools encouraged to attend.
Grades 6-12 is July 6, 7 and 8 with two sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $100.
Grades pre-k is July 6, 7 and 8 with one session noon to 1:30 p.m.. Cost is $40.
T-shirts included for both sessions if preregistered by June 20. Contact coach Cory Tolliver at tollivec@d93mail.com.
All proceeds go directly to Hillcrest wrestling.