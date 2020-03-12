Watersprings summer basketball league
What: 10 game guarantee (2 games per night), PLUS a single-elimination tournament (June 27). We will use certified officials.
When: June 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, & 18 (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Games will be 4– 10 p.m.
Who: Division 1: 4A/5A JV, 1A/2A varsity Division 2: 4A/5A Freshmen, 1A/2A JV
Where: Watersprings High School in Idaho Falls (4250 South 25th East)
Contact: Scott Moe, Athletic Director and Head Coach at Watersprings. ad@watersprings.net or 425-289-6996.
How much: $350 per team. Please make checks payable to Watersprings School.
Sign up: Space is limited. Reserve your spot now by contacting Coach Moe or by sending in a check.
More Watersprings basketball
WARRIOR Classic (Middle School). Youth boys basketball tournament (divisions for grades 5-8), May 8-9, $125, 3 game guarantee.
WARRIOR Classics (High School). Two tournaments, June 5-6 and June 26-27, 4A/5A JV and 1A/2A Varsity, $125 per tournament, 3 game guarantee.
Summer camps at Watersprings
Camp 1, May 26-28
9 a.m.- noon
Tuesday — Thursday
Boys & Girls
Entering grades 9-12
$55
Camp 2, June 1-3
9 — 11:30 a.m.
Monday — Wednesday
Boys & Girls
Entering grades 6-8
$50
Camp 3, June 8-10
9 — 11 a.m.
Mondays — Wednesdays
Boys & Girls
Entering grades 3-5
$45
For more information contact Scott Moe at 425 289-6996 or AD@watersprings.net. 4250 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, 83404
Sign-ups for flag football underway
The 10th season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will be starting March 21st in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, find us on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. Only $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.