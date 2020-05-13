Sign-ups set for Little League
Little League baseball registration is open for ages 4-12 years old (as of Aug 31, 2020). The majority of the games are played on the Ammon fields. They build comradery in the community and builds the skills of youngsters 4 to 12 years old. This league is completely non-profit which also means we are always looking for volunteers that want to make a difference in these young lives.
Tryouts are this Saturday at Eagle Point field south of 17th street. Turn right on Eagle Homestead Drive which is the road across from the LDS church near the east end of 17th street.
10:00 AM – 12 year olds
10:30 AM – 11 year olds
11:15 AM – 10 year olds
12:15 PM – 9 year olds
1:15 PM – 8 year olds
Register Online at AmmonLittleLeague.com
Anyone 4-12 that lives in Bonneville County can register and play.
Any questions, please call or text Joe at 208-206-5940.
Watersprings offering summer basketball camps
Camp 1, May 26-28
9 a.m.- noon
Tuesday — Thursday
Boys & Girls
Entering grades 9-12
$55
Camp 2, June 1-3
9 — 11:30 a.m.
Monday — Wednesday
Boys & Girls
Entering grades 6-8
$50
Camp 3, June 8-10
9 — 11 a.m.
Mondays — Wednesdays
Boys & Girls
Entering grades 3-5
$45
For more information contact Scott Moe at 425 289-6996 or AD@watersprings.net. 4250 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, 83404