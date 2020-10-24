Bonneville Youth Soccer League meeting set
The Annual General Membership meeting for the Bonneville Youth Soccer
League (BYSL) will be held, November 11 at 7p.m. at the
BYSL Indoor Training Facility located 1542 East 73rd South in Idaho
Falls. All are invited to attend. We remind you that masks and/or social
distancing are required for all who participate.
At this meeting we will report the 'State of BYSL' for the 2020 Spring
and Fall Seasons. We will also be electing individuals to fill four
available Board Seats. If you have any interest in becoming involved and
having a greater influence on the progression of BYSL and how we serve
the youth and children in our community you are invited to contact Board
President, Bryce Burtenshaw, at pres@byslsoccer.org to let him know of
your interest and to get your name on the ballot.
If you have been a coach for any BYSL team at any age level during 2020
you are allowed a vote for incoming Board seats. If you are a head coach
for more than one team in one or more seasons you are allowed a vote for
each of those teams however you must designate an individual age 18 or
older to attend the meeting and act as proxy for all such votes.
Following the AGM and vote we will dismiss those who would rather not
remain for the monthly board meeting while the new board members
nominate and vote on club leadership positions.