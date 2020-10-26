Bonneville Youth Soccer League meeting set
The Annual General Membership meeting for the Bonneville Youth Soccer League (BYSL) will be held, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the BYSL Indoor Training Facility located 1542 East 73rd South in Idaho Falls. All are invited to attend. We remind you that masks and/or social distancing are required for all who participate.
At this meeting we will report the ‘State of BYSL’ for the 2020 Spring and Fall Seasons. We will also be electing individuals to fill four available Board Seats. If you have any interest in becoming involved and having a greater influence on the progression of BYSL and how we serve the youth and children in our community you are invited to contact Board President, Bryce Burtenshaw, at pres@byslsoccer.org to let him know of your interest and to get your name on the ballot.
If you have been a coach for any BYSL team at any age level during 2020 you are allowed a vote for incoming Board seats. If you are a head coach for more than one team in one or more seasons you are allowed a vote for each of those teams however you must designate an individual age 18 or older to attend the meeting and act as proxy for all such votes.
Following the AGM and vote we will dismiss those who would rather not remain for the monthly board meeting while the new board members nominate and vote on club leadership positions.