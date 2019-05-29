Thunder Ridge girls basketball camp
Thunder Ridge will host a basketball camp June 3-4.
The session for grades 1-2 runs from 1:30-2:30 for $20.
Grades 3-5 runs from 3-5 p.m. for $30.
Grades 6-8 from 3-6 p.m. for $45.
All participants will receive a camp gift and a summer basketball workout plan. Learn basketball fundamentals in a fun, competitive atmosphere and make new friends. Register at the door. Registration begins 30 minutes before each session. Questions? Contact Coach Jeremy Spencer at jer_spencer@yahoo.com
Sugar-Salem volleyball skills camp
Dates are June 10-12 at Sugar-Salem High School
Children Entering Kindergarten-4th grades: 9-10:30 a.m.
Children Entering 5th-8th grades: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Children Entering 9th-12th grades: 2-5 p.m.
Cost is $40 and all participants will receive a t-shirt at the conclusion of camp.
For registration or questions, please contact Cami Dodson at camivball@gmail.com or 208-356-7767.
American Legion Bandits holding clinic
The American Legion Bandit baseball team will host a hitting clinic for baseball and softball players on June 10.
The clinic is noon to 3 p.m. at Melaleuca Field and available to everyone age 7 and up. Cost is $60 and includes admission to the Bandits doubleheader against Pocatello at 5 p.m.
Instructors include the best area coaches, active collegiate hitters, current Idaho Falls Bandits including 12 players from state 4A State championship game, and head instructor Ryan Alexander.
What’s in the clinic:
n Stance and setup
n Load/gather position
n Mental approach
n Upper and lower body swing techniques
n Balance and finish
n Pitch selection
n Using the whole field
n Situational hitting
nHitting for power
n College recruitment talk at 2 p.m. Parents encouraged to attend.
Register online at post56baseball.com
Proceeds benefit all levels of American Legion baseball.
Upcoming soccer tryouts
Soccer tryouts for all players born in 2000-2006 will be held June 3rd and 4th at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex in the afternoon and evening.
Registration information as well as specific times and field locations can be found on our website at byslsoccer.org and will be updated on the Bonneville Youth Soccer League page on Facebook.
Rotary Golf Scramble
East Idaho Falls Rotary presents Swing for Youth Golf Scramble, Friday, June 7 at Sage Lakes Golf Course. Proceeds fund youth projects and scholarships. Registration at 7 am. Play begins at 8 am. Prize raffle. Lunch provided.
Call Ryan Jensen at 208-705-5704.