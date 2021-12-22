Sports Briefs Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign-ups for Shelley youth basketball tournamentShelley March Madness Basketball TournamentFifth and seventh grade on March 3, 4, 5 Sixth and eighth grade on March 10, 11,12-Three game guarantee -Single elimination bracket on Saturday-$275 per team-Registration deadline is Feb 26, 2022Contact Mike Burton at shelleybooster@gmail.com or (208) 521-9047. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Basketball Deadline Sport Shelley Guarantee Mike Burton March Madness Recommended for you News Trending Today Tirrell, Julie Rigby woman killed in car accident Family of man killed by police file tort claim, intends to sue Idaho Falls Rowland hearing continued to Dec. 29 Grimmett, James Idaho's doctors reach out to lawmakers about vaccine misinformation Winger, John Mefford, Rex Murdoch, Beth EDITORIAL: To regain trust, Sheriff Rowland should resign Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.