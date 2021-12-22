Sign-ups for Shelley youth basketball tournament

Shelley March Madness Basketball Tournament

Fifth and seventh grade on March 3, 4, 5

Sixth and eighth grade on March 10, 11,12

-Three game guarantee

-Single elimination bracket on Saturday

-$275 per team

-Registration deadline is Feb 26, 2022

Contact Mike Burton at shelleybooster@gmail.com or (208) 521-9047.

