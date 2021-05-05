Idaho Falls softball camp coming
Idaho Falls will host its softball camp for grades 1 through 8 on June 7 at Feist Field at Tautphaus Park.
Grades 1 through 5 will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Grades 6 through 8 will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost is $25 per session with proceeds benefiting the IFHS softball organization.
Check in is 30 minutes before the scheduled camp start time.
For more information contact Traci Wilkinson at 208-339-0665.
Watersprings summer basketball camps announced
Watersprings will host three summer basketball camps this June, including ones for different age groups. Athletic director Scott Moe will lead the camps, all of which are for boys and girls.
Camp No. 1 is for students entering grades 9-12 and will run from 9 a.m. to noon, June 1-3. Cost is $55.
Camp No. 2 is for students entering grades 6-8 and will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m., June 7-9. Cost is $50.
Camp No. 3 is for students entering grades 3-5 and will run from 9 to 11 a.m., June 14-16. Cost is $45.
For more information, contact Scott Moe at (425) 289-6996 or scottmoe@waterspringsschool.net.
Bank of Idaho Golf Tournament returns in June
The Bank of Idaho announced the annual Swing for the Green Charity Golf Tournament will take place June 24 and June 25 at the Idaho Falls Country Club, after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020.
Bank of Idaho led the way in creating the CEI Education Endowment Fund in 2017. At that time, establishing and pledging proceeds from the new golf tournament to be deposited directly to the fund. Each year the endowments have grown, and in 2019 the contribution was just over $25,000.
The endowment has a current value of $65,000 with the ambitious goal to get the fund over $100,000 for 2021.
Along with the 25-team tournament, the event will feature LPGA professionals, a derby auction, shopping and customized player kits. A pre-tournament party featuring a four-course dinner, a wine tasting, signature cocktails and live musical entertainment will take place on the Idaho Falls Country Club patio the evening of Thursday, June 24.
To buy tickets or join the tournament, go to: bankofidaho.com/s4g/