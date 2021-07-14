Kick Butte Triathlon set for August
The Kick Butte Triathlon – formerly the Rigby Lake Triathlon –will be held Saturday, August 14th. This is a great triathlon for both beginners and novices alike. The race will be held at the Jefferson (Rigby) County Lake and will begin at 7 a.m. Spectators are welcome throughout the race course and it is a fun place for families to support athletes. Racers can sign up for either Sprint or Olympic distances. For more race information and registration go to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/60423. Registration will end on August 12.