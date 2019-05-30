Idaho State women’s basketball camp
The Idaho State women’s basketball team will hold its 2019 Individual Skills Camp on June 10-13 in Reed Gym. Registration for both the half day session and the full day session are now open with a deadline of June 9.
The camp will focus on basketball fundamentals and competition. Campers will be divided according to age, size, and ability. Camp staff will include ISU Head Coach Seton Sobolewski along with ISU assistant coaches and current Bengal basketball players.
The half day option is $85 while the full day is $170. A 15 percent discount will be given for groups of 10 or more. Both sessions include a camp t-shirt.
Register details can be found at https://www.isuwomensbasketballcamps.com/individual-camp.cfm
Half Day Bengal Camp: June 10-13 in Reed Gym from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Campers 2nd to 11th grade are welcome.
Full Day Bengal Camp: June 10-13 in Reed Gym from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers 2nd to 11th grade are welcome. Lunch will be provided for full day campers only.
Check-in will begin 30 minutes before the scheduled session on the first day. Transportation to and from camp is the individual’s responsibility.
For any questions contact Seton Sobolewski at 208-282-3381 or setons@isu.edu
Crusade Against
Cancer Run
The Shannon Wilker Foundation, a local cancer patient support organization founded in memory of the late Shannon Wilker, is pleased to announce the Second Annual CRUSADE AGAINST CANCER, a family fun run to raise funds to support the foundation’s cause.
Supported by the Idaho State Police, the event will be held on Saturday, June 8, at the Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. With the tagline “Help fight cancer like a superhero!”, participants are encouraged to dress in superhero theme to participate in the 1-mile, 5K or 10K fun run. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 901 Pier View in the Snake River Landing business development. Its platinum sponsors are Mountain View Hospital and the Teton Cancer Institute.
The Shannon Wilker Foundation will also present awards for the best superhero costumes donned at the event. In addition, a “traveling trophy” will be presented to the high school with the most registrants, with a winner in both Bonneville Joint School District 91 and District 93. Participants may register for the CRUSADE AGAINST CANCER at www.ShannonWilkerFoundation.org. For more information, contact the Shannon Wilker Foundation at 208-351-3361 or via email at donate@shannonwilkerfoundation.org.
Hillcrest Knights
basketball camp
The Hillcrest Knights basketball camp is scheduled for June 17th, 18th, and 19th at Hillcrest High School.
Players in grades 3 through 7 will go 9 am to noon, while players grades 8 through 12 will attend 12:30-5 pm. The cost is $60. Registration will be half an hour prior to your camp session. For information, contact Dave Austin at austind@d93.k12.id.us.
Thunder Ridge girls
basketball camp
Thunder Ridge will host a girls basketball camp June 3-4.
The session for grades 1-2 runs from 1:30-2:30 for $20.
Grades 3-5 runs from 3-5 p.m. for $30.
Grades 6-8 from 3-6 p.m. for $45.
All participants will receive a camp gift and a summer basketball workout plan. Learn basketball fundamentals in a fun, competitive atmosphere and make new friends. Register at the door. Registration begins 30 minutes before each session. Questions? Contact Coach Jeremy Spencer at jer_spencer@yahoo.com
Sugar-Salem volleyball skills camp
Dates are June 10-12 at Sugar-Salem High School
Children Entering Kindergarten-4th grades: 9-10:30 a.m.
Children Entering 5th-8th grades: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Children Entering 9th-12th grades: 2-5 p.m.
Cost is $40 and all participants will receive a t-shirt at the conclusion of camp.
For registration or questions, please contact Cami Dodson at camivball@gmail.com or 208-356-7767.
American Legion
Bandits holding clinic
The American Legion Bandit baseball team will host a hitting clinic for baseball and softball players on June 10.
The clinic is noon to 3 p.m. at Melaleuca Field and available to everyone age 7 and up. Cost is $60 and includes admission to the Bandits doubleheader against Pocatello at 5 p.m.
Instructors include the best area coaches, active collegiate hitters, current Idaho Falls Bandits including 12 players from state 4A State championship game, and head instructor Ryan Alexander.
What’s in the clinic:
n Stance and setup
n Load/gather position
n Mental approach
n Upper and lower body swing techniques
n Balance and finish
n Pitch selection
n Using the whole field
n Situational hitting
nHitting for power
n College recruitment talk at 2 p.m. Parents encouraged to attend.
Register online at post56baseball.com
Proceeds benefit all levels of American Legion baseball.
Upcoming soccer
tryouts
Soccer tryouts for all players born in 2000-2006 will be held June 3rd and 4th at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex in the afternoon and evening.
Registration information as well as specific times and field locations can be found on our website at byslsoccer.org and will be updated on the Bonneville Youth Soccer League page on Facebook.
Rotary Golf Scramble
East Idaho Falls Rotary presents Swing for Youth Golf Scramble, Friday, June 7 at Sage Lakes Golf Course. Proceeds fund youth projects and scholarships. Registration at 7 am. Play begins at 8 am. Prize raffle. Lunch provided.
Call Ryan Jensen at 208-705-5704.