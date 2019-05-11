High Five Flyers Track and Field program
The High Five Flyers Track and Field club is for all children ages 6-14 who are interested in learning track and field. The club runs from May 28th-July 9th. Practices are Tuesdays and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and there will be four area meets. The price is $110. For more information contact Heidi McJunkin at highfiveflyersif@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at High Five Flyers- Idaho Falls, or call (208)520-4292.
American Legion tryouts
American Legion Baseball is holding tryouts next week. Here’s the information.
What: American Legion Baseball tryouts
When: Monday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Hillcrest High School Baseball Field
Team: Idaho Falls Knights (sponsored by post 56)
Purpose: All youth ages 13-18 years old who are interested in playing American Legion Baseball this summer should attend a tryout at Hillcrest High School
Because We Care Golf Tournament
Sand Creek Golf Course is hosting a Because We Care Tournament on June 2.
The tournament benefits the Wood for Warriors Project and donations are gladly accepted.
Cost is $75 with cart, $60 with season pass.
First-place prize is $100 gift card
Last-place prize is $25 gift card
Hole in One prize is a new set of Ping irons.
Mulligan (2 person max) is $10 each.
Prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin. Prizes will also be raffled off after the tournament.
Entry deadline is May 24.