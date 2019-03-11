Hampton Roads Sports Academy to pause pitching
Just a heads up to Hampton Roads Sports Academy customers. The pitching academy will end March 30th. If you are currently enrolled, your subscription will be cancelled on that day and you will not be charged for the month of April. There is no need to let us know that you will not be continuing the program.
The academy is pausing to give kids a chance to pitch in games, and not worry about being sore or hurting themselves trying to pitch twice a week in the academy and then also on their teams.
Idaho Falls Youth Lacrosse registration open
Registration for Idaho Falls Youth Lacrosse is now open and can be completed at iflacrosse.com. Boys and girls grades two through eight can register.
Flag Football League starting soon
The eighth season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will start March 23 in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, search for ‘East Idaho Flag Football League’ on Facebook or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. The cost is $45 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.
Stephanie Cox soccer camp upcoming
Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. women’s national soccer team player Stephanie Lopez Cox is having a soccer camp from March 28-30 at Thunder Ridge High School. Cox formerly played for current Thunder Ridge head girls soccer coach Seth Boyle. The sessions are as follows: Session 1 (U11-U13 players) from 3:30-5 p.m. on March 28-29 and 9-10:30 a.m. on March 30 and Session 2 (U14-U18 players) from 5:30-7 p.m. on March 28-29 and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on March 30. Session 1 players must be 10 years old or older at the time of camp while Session 2 players must be 18 years old or younger at the time of camp. The first 50 applicants for each session will receive spots. Each participant must bring their own cleats, shinguards and water. Camp shirts will be provided. There will also be a meet and greet with Cox from 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 29 at the Thunder Ridge main gym. The meet and greet is free to all camp participants. The deadline to register for camp is March 15. Please contact coach Boyle at sethh212@gmail.com to register or for more information.
Sage Lakes Golf Men's Association Opener set
Sage Lakes Golf Course is now taking entries for its Men's Association opener. It is scheduled for April 6. Four-man teams can register. Association membership required. Call 612-8535 to enter.
Idaho Falls volleyball camp set
Athletes and parents interested in participating in the Idaho Falls high school volleyball program, Idaho Falls High School volleyball is hosting a volleyball camp for incoming sixth to 12th graders from June 28-29. This camp will focus on fundamentals of volleyball and game like skills. The fee is $50 and includes a camp T-shirt. The following sessions will apply to each age division: sixth-eighth graders for the 2019-20 school year will attend from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. sessions both days while ninth — 12th graders will attend from 11 AM to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. sessions both days. Registration can be completed at the following link: https://goo.gl/forms/FSLp67hJg66gWqmJ3 . Contact Idaho Falls High School varsity head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine for any questions at kaitlynjohnson10@gmail.com.