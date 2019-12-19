Hillcrest softball camp set
The Hillcrest Black Knights Club is hosting a softball camp on Jan. 24 and 25.
The camp will be at the Hillcrest High gym and Hack Shack and feature former BYU All-American Maryon Dewitt Wallentine and former Oklahoma catcher Andrea Davis Martensen.
Cost is $80 to book online and $100 the day of the camp.
Ages 8-12 will be at the camp from 5-7 p.m. on the 24th and 8-10 a.m. on the 25th. There will be a combined group at 1:30 p.m. on the 25th for all attendees.
Ages 13-18 will be from 7-9 p.m. on the 24th and 10 a.m. to noon on the 25th. There will be a combined group at 1:30 p.m.
Check-in for 8-12 ages is 4:30 p.m. Check-in for 13-18 ages will be 6:30 p.m.
Shelley basketball tournament set
The Shelley March Madness Tournament will take place in March. The tournament for fifth and seventh graders will take place March 5-7 while the tournament for sixth and eighth graders will take place March 12-14. There is a three-game guarantee and a single elimination bracket on Saturday. The cost is $275 per team and the registration deadline is Feb. 23. For further information, contact Shelley Booster Club President Mike Burton at 531-9047 or shelleybooster@gmail.com