Hillcrest softball camp set
The Hillcrest Black Knights Club is hosting a softball camp on Jan. 24 and 25.
The camp will be at the Hillcrest High gym and Hack Shack and feature former BYU All-American Maryon Dewitt Wallentine and former Oklahoma catcher Andrea Davis Martensen.
Cost is $80 to book online and $100 the day of the camp.
Ages 8-12 will be at the camp from 5-7 p.m. on the 24th and 8-10 a.m. on the 25th. There will be a combined group at 1:30 p.m. on the 25th for all attendees.
Ages 13-18 will be from 7-9 p.m. on the 24th and 10 a.m. to noon on the 25th. There will be a combined group at 1:30 p.m.
Check-in for 8-12 ages is 4:30 p.m. Check-in for 13-18 ages will be 6:30 p.m.