Upcoming soccer tryouts
Soccer tryouts for all players born in 2000-2006 will be held June 3rd and 4th at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex in the afternoon and evening.
Registration information as well as specific times and field locations can be found on our website at byslsoccer.org and will be updated on the Bonneville Youth Soccer League page on Facebook.
Rotary Golf Scramble
East Idaho Falls Rotary presents Swing for Youth Golf Scramble, Friday, June 7 at Sage Lakes Golf Course. Proceeds fund youth projects and scholarships. Registration at 7 am. Play begins at 8 am. Prize raffle. Lunch provided.
Call Ryan Jensen at 208-705-5704.
High Five Flyers Track and Field program
The High Five Flyers Track and Field club is for all children ages 6-14 who are interested in learning track and field. The club runs from May 28th-July 9th. Practices are Tuesdays and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and there will be four area meets. The price is $110. For more information contact Heidi McJunkin at highfiveflyersif@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at High Five Flyers- Idaho Falls, or call (208)520-4292.
Because We Care Golf Tournament
Sand Creek Golf Course is hosting a Because We Care Tournament on June 2.
The tournament benefits the Wood for Warriors Project and donations are gladly accepted.
Cost is $75 with cart, $60 with season pass.
First-place prize is $100 gift card
Last-place prize is $25 gift card
Hole in One prize is a new set of Ping irons.
Mulligan (2 person max) is $10 each.
Prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin. Prizes will also be raffled off after the tournament.
Entry deadline is May 24.